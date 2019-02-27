Antonio Brown trade rumors: Ranking possible trade offers for star WR from every single NFL team

The Deal: Seahawks send first-round pick (No. 21) and a fourth (124) for Antonio Brown and a third-round pick (83)



I think Seattle makes a world of sense as a landing spot for Brown, primarily because of the Seahawks' willingness to take on star players in aggressive fashion, a la Jimmy Graham and Percy Harvin. Brown might not meld perfectly with Russell Wilson off the field but my goodness he would click on the field. If the Seahawks are sticking with their 2018 offensive game plan of not letting Russell crank things up, this might be a waste. But giving up a first- and a fourth-round pick (they don't have a second-round selection) and getting Brown and a third-round pick feels like a spicy type of move John Schneider and Pete Carroll might like to pull off. The Steelers want a first-round pick in exchange and Seattle's never shy about trading their top selections.

The Deal: Eagles trade 2019 second-round pick (53) and 2020 second-round pick (TBD) for Antonio Brown



The Eagles want to compete next year and the Steelers want to get fair compensation for Brown while shipping him to the NFC. This deal takes care of both items and the Eagles don't actually have to sacrifice players in this draft thanks to having two second-round picks (via the Lamar Jackson deal from last year). I also think Howie Roseman sees this deal and believes he can generate a new second-round pick for next year by trading down from No. 25 overall this year, meaning he can basically pick up Antonio Brown for the cost of dealing down and really giving the Eagles some juice. Two seconds in this range are roughly worth a first-round pick.

The Deal: Raiders send first-round pick (27) for Antonio Brown



This sure seems like a likely landing spot, even if the Raiders don't meet the "not in the AFC" qualifications we've heard about. The Raiders have three first-round picks, they need to get some help for Derek Carr, they don't have any wideouts on the depth chart right now and Brown would still be on the roster when they get to Las Vegas. This feels like a Jon Gruden move, even if those draft picks might be well used by Mike Mayock.

The Deal: 49ers send second-round pick (36) and a fourth (104) for Antonio Brown



Logical landing spot for Brown but somewhat problematic because of the situation with the draft spot. The 49ers aren't giving away the No. 2 pick for Brown. They can't even swap first-round picks and get Brown, because it's basically like giving up the fifth-round pick on the trade chart. That second-round pick of the 49ers is pretty darn valuable though, as it's basically a first-round pick. These two picks are the equivalent of a late first-round pick though, so this would work in terms of the Steelers demands.

The Deal: Packers send second-round pick (44) for Antonio Brown



In my most recent mock draft I had the Packers sending a first-round pick (their second one, from New Orleans, No. 30 overall) to the Steelers for Brown. I could see that happening. But I think wide receiver might not be the biggest need of this team and there's so much value at No. 30 with this draft class that I think it's more likely Green Bay dangles a nice second-round pick, knowing it comes out of the second round with a minimum of two picks and Antonio Brown. That's a nice haul.

The Deal: Jets send 2020 second-round pick (TBD) + Robby Anderson to Steelers for Antonio Brown



Originally I had the Jets sending a third-round pick this year but I'm not sure that's enough to get this deal done. New York can't gamble on sending a first-round pick, but a 2020 second-round selection is a tasty little carrot for the Steelers (it could be top five and probably won't be bottom 10) to bite on. Anderson had a good rapport with Sam Darnold, but Brown is an obvious upgrade. This lets the Steelers recoup value for losing a star and it helps the Jets win now.

The Deal: Rashaan Evans for Antonio Brown



The Titans' first-round pick last year, Evans had a nice rookie season but nothing insanely productive, although he certainly improved late. The Steelers were seriously rumored to be interested in landing the linebacker in the draft and perhaps they'd be willing to take a second bite at the apple here? This isn't suggesting Evans isn't good by any means, but I do think wide receiver should be a bigger concern for the Titans, while the Steelers should be thrilled to add a defensive playmaker.

The Deal: Buccaneers send first-round pick (5) for Antonio Brown, first-round pick (20) and third-round pick (83)



This would be SPICY because it involves a top-five pick and people will clamor about the Bucs trading a pick that high and saying it's unfair. But this is the equivalent on the trade-value chart of giving up the 27th pick for Brown. And when you look at this draft class, I don't think there's anything bad about ditching a top-five slot to slide down and get the No. 20 pick, scoop up a third-round pick AND get Antonio Brown. I think the Steelers might flinch at sacrificing multiple picks in this scenario but they could potentially get a game-changing defensive player at the top of this draft. It would also be Pittsburgh's first top-10 pick since taking Plaxico Burress in 2000. What a run that is.

The Deal: Cardinals send second-round pick (33) and Larry Fitzgerald for Antonio Brown



BLOCKBUSTER. I don't think the Cardinals would actually trade Larry Fitz, but I do think it would be cool to see the former Pitt Panthers star wearing the Steelers colors and making one more run at a Super Bowl (with the team that beat him for his best shot at one before). Fitz would help the Steelers take pressure off JuJu Smith-Schuster and Brown would help Josh Rosen develop. The Cardinals definitely have a need for a stud wideout to replace Fitz, but I'm not sure they have the proper capital to pull this off.

The Deal: Patriots send 2019 first-round pick (32) for Antonio Brown



The ultimate temptation for the Steelers, since sending Brown to their AFC rival will complicate any playoff run. Not only do the Steelers likely have to see the Pats in the playoffs if they want to win the Super Bowl, but they face New England in the regular season. Can't you imagine Bill Belichick sauntering up to Kevin Colbert, saying he doesn't want to insult him but noting he would be willing to give up a first-round pick? The Steelers can't give Brown to the Patriots.

The Deal: Redskins send second-round pick (No. 46) for Antonio Brown



The Redskins make ZERO sense in terms of a team that needs to be getting involved in an Antonio Brown trade. Imagine being in QB purgatory they way they are and thinking Brown will save it. But there are jobs on the line and Washington could potentially believe drafting a QB with their first-round pick (or signing Nick Foles or Teddy Bridgewater) and adding Brown with a second-rounder makes them competitive. The Steelers would be interested in a top-50 pick. It wouldn't be stunning if Washington's front office was willing to offer a future first-round pick either but that would be a massive mistake; if that's on the table you take it and run if you're Pittsburgh.

The Deal: Saints send second-round pick (62) and Eli Apple to Steelers



How desperate are the Saints? And how willing to gamble on the Saints being good next year would the Steelers be in this spot? The Saints are a very good landing spot, but they don't have a current first-round pick thanks to the Marcus Davenport trade. Is Apple and a second-round pick enough? I could see the Saints being willing to give up their 2020 first-round pick as they continue to chase one last championship during the Drew Brees era.

The Deal: Browns send 2019 second-round pick (49) for Antonio Brown



I think this is actually a good match in terms of teams, except for the whole AFC North division rival thing. The Browns could throw AB in their offense and it would be delightful to watch. Brown is better than anyone Cleveland would get in the second round and he fits their window with Baker Mayfield's rookie contract. Pittsburgh won't hurt its chances to win the division though, and I don't think Cleveland would sacrifice a first-round pick.

The Deal: Panthers send second-round pick (47) for Antonio Brown



Carolina is a wild-card team to watch, as Peter King of NBC Sports recently wrote in his FMIA column. We don't know exactly what new owner David Tepper is willing to do -- he's signed Eric Reid and just announced a beer festival would take place in Bank of America Stadium. (In other words, this is NOT Jerry Richardson, who wouldn't have traded for Brown.) Tepper was previously a minority owner with the Steelers so there's some wheel-greasing there as well as knowledge of Brown. I don't think Carolina can sacrifice its first-round pick, however, and a swap wouldn't be enough unless they threw in another pick. There's also a substantial number of other issues to handle this offseason for the Panthers.

The Deal: Broncos send second-round pick (41) for Antonio Brown



Feels like another potential sleeper team here for Brown, with John Elway clearly getting desperate to try and win now. I'm not sure Joe Flacco and AB are the magic combo you're looking for, but it would at least give the Broncos some offseason hope and hype. They've already got Courtland Sutton and Daesean Hamilton (Emmanuel Sanders is likely getting cut) so maybe they're confident, but I could see them being a little desperate. They can't move their first-round pick though.

The Deal: Lions send second-round pick (43) for Antonio Brown



Are the Lions a sleeper here? They have Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay so there's no huge need and they shifted to a run-heavy approach late last year (Matthew Stafford's stats to close out the season should be a bigger deal than it has been) but I could see the Patriots combo of Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia loving the idea of landing Brown. (Could they then turn around and trade Brown to the Patriots??? That would be something.) I just can't see them giving up a first-round pick in a defensive heavy draft.

The Deal: Colts offer second-round pick (59) for Antonio Brown



The Colts have multiple second-round picks via the Sam Darnold trade with the Jets last year and while they could potentially pull off this deal by offering that earlier pick, I'm not sure that Brown necessarily fits what Chris Ballard is looking for. I also question whether he'd be willing to make this move when he sees the 34th pick as a major chip in a deep defensive draft. T.Y. Hilton and Antonio Brown is fun to imagine but the Colts resources are better used on defense.

The Deal: Chargers send second-round pick (60) for Antonio Brown



Another team in the AFC that's unlikely to strike a deal because of the playoff problems they present (based on what the Steelers have said) and a team that has lots of weapons at wide receiver right now. Antonio Brown feels like a luxury for a team with other needs (ahem, linebacker).

The Deal: Chiefs send second-round pick (61) for Antonio Brown



K.C. has a pair of second-round picks and as Kevin Clark of The Ringer has noted, Brett Veach is out there looking for Antonio Brown-type wideouts. I just don't know if the Steelers would be willing to deal to the Chiefs, as Brown would represent a problem for them at some point in the postseason, more than likely. K.C. fits with the Patriots in terms of that profile. The Chiefs also need to focus on defense in the draft.

The Deal: Jaguars send third-round pick (69) for Antonio Brown



I want the Jags to call and offer Leonard Fournette for Brown just to hear the laughter on the other end of the line. Jacksonville can't possibly offer their first-round pick for Brown, but their second-round pick might be a worthwhile offer, although it all depends on what they do with Nick Foles before we can really expect them to make a move. In other words, the Jags feel unlikely here because they have a lot of other issues, including the quarterback, to sort out.

The Deal: Dolphins send 2019 third-round pick (78) to Steelers for Antonio Brown



Same situation as Buffalo. It's just hard to imagine the Dolphins thinking they're one Mr. Big Chest away from being a contender, especially after rebooting the front office and the coaching staff once again. They don't even know who their quarterback is -- hard to see them shipping anything more than a third-round pick and that won't get it done with Pittsburgh.

The Deal: Bears send third-round pick (87) for Antonio Brown



I can't imagine the Bears trading another future first-round pick (and it wouldn't be a top offer anyway, with Chicago expected to be good) and they don't have a first-round pick or a second-round pick this year because of earlier trades, which means this is the best they can offer. Again, Chicago could get crazy aggressive and try to send 2020 picks, but that doesn't feel like the move here with the way they've built their roster.

The Deal: Rams send third-round pick (94) for Antonio Brown



I wouldn't put anything past the Rams in terms of Les Snead's willingness to trade, but adding Antonio Brown to a group that already features Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp seems excessive. The Rams don't have a second-round pick and do need to replenish the defense, so it doesn't make a ton of sense to lob out a first-round pick for Brown here.

The Deal: Vikings send fourth-round pick (120) for Antonio Brown



Uhhhh why would the Steelers take this? They wouldn't! But the Vikings wouldn't offer anything really worth much, not with Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen on the roster right now. They have bigger concerns.

The Deal: Falcons send fourth-round pick (137) for Antonio Brown



Another throwaway offer from a team loaded with wide receivers. When you have Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, you're not throwing picks at Antonio Brown.

The Deal: Bills send 2019 third-round pick (74) to Steelers for Antonio Brown



This is not a great deal, because I don't think Buffalo is going to make a trade that involves giving up a top 50 pick and both of their first two picks are in the top 50. Buffalo just doesn't profile as a good team to land Brown -- they're building up a base of young talent and while Josh Allen might be good, I'm not sure Brown is the guy you want to pair him with, given his accuracy issues.

The Deal: Bengals send third-round pick (72) for Antonio Brown



Not only do the Bengals not work from the perspective of a division rival, they also don't work from the perspective of a team that needs Antonio Brown. They have A.J. Green, we saw Tyler Boyd develop last year into a legit WR2 and they have other issues. The Bengals might be the last team that would deal for Brown.

The Deal: Cowboys trade 2019 third-round pick (90) for Antonio Brown



Dallas would love to have Brown on the roster -- think of the combo of him and Amari Cooper lighting up secondaries -- but after spending a first-round pick on Cooper they can't really afford to make any kind of move. Additionally, the Dallas is about to tie up a LOT of money in DeMarcus Lawrence and Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. There's too much on the plate for them to even make an offer at this point.

The Deal: Texans send third-round pick (86) for Antonio Brown



With two second-round picks it's possible the Texans could be a bidder here to try and create the most disgusting WR combo in the NFL by adding Antonio Brown to DeAndre Hopkins (never mind Will Fuller). I just don't think Houston will look at its roster and think giving up a second-round pick is a smart move given their needs on the offensive line as well as the forthcoming need in terms of defense. Also they qualify as an AFC contender so it might require an overpay.

The Deal: Giants offer fourth-round pick (108) for Antonio Brown



As fun as it would be to see Odell Beckham and Antonio Brown, the Giants have their own set of WR issues to deal with. Additionally, they can't trade a top-10 pick for Brown, I think their second-round pick is too high to send for a second elite wideout and their third-round pick was forfeited.