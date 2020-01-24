Antonio Brown turns himself in to authorities after warrant for his arrest, appears in court, per report
The former NFL wide receiver is facing multiple charges
Antonio Brown has turned himself into authorities, a day after Florida's Hollywood Police Department issued an arrest warrant for the former NFL wide receiver, CBS Pittsburgh reported late Thursday night. According to the Broward County Sheriff's office, Brown is facing three charges: burglary/with assault or battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief less than $1,000.
CBS 4 Miami was at the Broward County Jail when Brown tuned himself in, and asked the former star wideout if he had anything to say.
"I've advised him not to," replied Brown's attorney, Eric Schwartzreich. "He's innocent of these charges. Hopefully we'll get bond tomorrow and he'll be acquitted of all charges."
In the hours since turning himself in, the 31-year-old Brown had his first appearance in court to face his charges on Friday morning.
The warrant, as seen on a documentation page from the department, stems from an incident on Jan. 21. ESPN previously reported that Brown was under investigation by police for an alleged battery incident on that date. TMZ Sports recently cited court documents in suggesting the former Pro Bowler refused to pay a moving service that had delivered some of the wideout's belongings from California, and then -- along with his trainer, Glenn Holt, who has since been arrested -- battered the driver of the moving truck.
According to USA Today, police said that Brown "locked himself in his house" following the start of the investigation. All this comes just days after TMZ also published video that Brown streamed on social media, in which the former Pittsburgh Steelers star can be heard berating police officers, as well as the mother of three of his children, in front of his home. It also comes less than a week after Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, terminated his professional relationship with the receiver until Brown seeks counsel.
The Hollywood Police Department recently ended a partnership with Brown as a result of his actions, even refunding a donation they once received from the wide receiver for a department football league.
Widely considered one of, if not the, best wide receiver in the NFL throughout his nine-year tenure with the Steelers, Brown also remains under investigation by the NFL in regards to the September filing of rape and sexual assault allegations by one of his former trainers. The five-time All-Pro was released by the Patriots within weeks of the allegations despite just signing with New England earlier in the month. He was previously cut by the Oakland Raiders, from whom he demanded his release after an offseason that included reported confrontations with general manager Mike Mayock and the league office.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How the 49ers built through the Draft
San Francisco hopes to ride their defense to their first Super Bowl victory since 1994
-
How the Chiefs built through the Draft
The NFL's premier offense came together by way of the draft
-
Super Bowl LIV: How to watch, stream
Super Bowl LIV is almost ready for kickoff; here's how you can follow all of the action with...
-
Super Bowl picks: Spread, total, props
It's not too early to bet on the Super Bowl
-
When is Super Bowl LIV and more
Here's everything to know about Super Bowl LIV, which is just around the corner
-
2020 Senior Bowl: How to watch, preview
As usual, this year's Senior Bowl will include several intriguing NFL draft prospects
-
49ers roll over Packers in NFC title game
The 49ers opened up a 27-0 lead by halftime and didn't look back, winning the NFC Championship...
-
Mahomes shines as Chiefs beat Titans
A close game in the first half turned into a convincing final as the Chiefs booked their ticket...
-
Rams vs. Cardinals live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Rams vs. Cardinals football game