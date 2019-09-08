Antonio Brown's agent explains why receiver will fit in with Patriots after circus ending with Raiders

Based on the way Antonio Brown's time with Raiders ended, it's fair to wonder whether or not the same thing is going to happen in New England.

If you've been following the Brown saga, then you already know what happened in Oakland, but if you got confused, because everything got so crazy (or didn't follow it at all), here's a quick refresher: On Wednesday, Brown posted a letter from the Raiders to social media revealing that he had been fined more than $50,000 by the team and that he was unhappy with their decision to take his money.

The Raiders weren't happy that Brown shared the letter. As a matter of fact, things got so heated that Brown got into an altercation with Raiders general manager Mike Mayock at Wednesday's practice, which led to Brown being absent from practice on Thursday. Although it looked like he was going to be suspended, the Raiders changed their minds and announced on Friday that he would be allowed to play in Week 1.

In the 24 hours after that, Brown released a video where he may or may not have illegally recorded a phone conversation Jon Gruden, he found out his $30 million in guarantees had been voided from his contract and then he demanded his release from the team, which the Raiders eventually granted him. Brown also apparently hired a social media consultant to help expedite his release from Oakland.

So should the Patriots be concerned about any of this happening in New England?

Drew Rosenhaus says no. In an interview with SportsCenter on Saturday night, Brown's agent will "fit in" and "be like every other player on the team."

"I'll just tell you that the Patriots are obviously a very solid, strong organization," Rosenhaus said. "They do things the Patriots Way. They expect everyone to be accountable. They don't make any exceptions. I've discussed this with Antonio. And he wants to be a Patriot. He's prepared to go there, fit in, work hard, be like every other player on the team, do what's asked of him, do his job and make it work. He's honored with the opportunity and he's looking forward to taking advantage of it."

The one thing that we do know about the Patriots is that Bill Belichick isn't going to put up with even half the nonsense that Gruden put up with. If Brown records a phone conversation with Belichick, it's almost a guarantee that the Patriots coach would cut him five seconds after it happens. Brown will be on a short leash in New England, because there's no way Belichick is going to put up with anything that might mess up the team's chemistry or the Patriot Way.

According to Rosenhaus, the reason Brown won't act up in New England is because the 31-year-old is eager to win his first Lombardi Trophy.

"He wants to win a Super Bowl," Rosenhaus said. "It's a great opportunity for him to sign with a team that has dominated the football league for the past decade. It's a dynasty. The future is now for Antonio. This is an opportunity for him to do something that he hasn't been able to do in his illustrious career, which is win a championship. That's what he's looking forward to. That's immediately the goal. That's all he's thinking about right now."

As for all that stuff that happened in Oakland, Rosenhaus claims Brown's time with the Raiders was basically doomed before it even started.

"You know there are trades that don't pan out," Rosenhaus said. "Relationships sometimes get off to a bad start and never recover. Unfortunately, this one just didn't work. I don't want the Raiders to get any flak for this because I just think it was a combination of bad luck and just bad circumstances."

Brown's agent also pointed out that the receiver's antics over the past month shouldn't overshadow what he's done in his career.

"A lot of people focus on the last couple of months of dysfunction and things with Antonio," Rosenhaus said. "But what people should remember is that for eight years, he was one of the most rock-solid players in the league -- on and off the field. I just don't want people to lose track of that."

The good news for Brown is that he'll end up looking like a genius if he has a huge year in New England, because antics will look like a brilliant ploy that led to him leaving a bad team (the Raiders) and joining a Super Bowl contender. On the other hand, if the circus continues in New England, Belichick will likely cut him quickly, which would be a career-killer. Although he might land another contract with another team after that, there's no way anyone is going to give him the kind of money he would be looking for.