Antonio Brown's grievance against the Raiders to be heard by an arbitrator in May, per report

While he continues to look towards playing in 2020, Antonio Brown is still tying up loose ends following his lost 2019 NFL season.

On Thursday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Brown's grievance against the Raiders over lost wages -- that includes $30 million in guaranteed money -- will be heard by an arbitrator in May. Fowler also reported that Brown's grievance against the Patriots over a $9 million signing bonus has not yet been scheduled.

Brown, who requested and was granted his release by the Raiders just before the start of the regular season, endured a tumultuous five-month stint with the Raiders that included missed practices over frostbitten feet and a battle with the NFL over the expiration of his preferred helmet. Brown also reportedly got into an altercation with Raiders general manager Mike Mayock near the end of his time with the Raiders, who released Brown after sending third- and fifth-round picks to the Steelers to acquire him.

Not long after being granted his release, Brown signed with the Patriots, who released him after just one game following the report that Brown allegedly sent threatening messages to a woman who said Brown previously made unwanted sexual advances towards her. Brown was already dealing with a civil lawsuit from a woman accusing him of sexual misconduct and rape. The NFL's investigation of the civil suit against Brown is still ongoing.

After the Raiders voided Brown's contract before the start of the season, the Patriots elected to not pay Brown his signing bonus, as they obviously felt that Brown had failed to live up to his contractual obligations. As revealed by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Brown's contract with the Patriots clearly states that his contract would void if he "takes any action that materially undermines the public's respect for, or is materially critical of, the Club, the Player's teammates or the Club's ownership, coaches, etc."

Brown, who will be 32 before the start of the 2020 season, was the NFL's highest-paid receiver after signing a four-year, $68 million extension with the Steelers in Feb. of 2017. Brown only fulfilled two years of that contract before forcing his way out of Pittsburgh after the 2018 season. While Brown has since apologized to the Steelers' organization for his actions, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin recently said on ESPN's "First Take" that Pittsburgh currently has no intention of bringing Brown back into the fold.

The NFL's leader in receptions, yards and touchdowns from 2013-18, Brown told TMZ Sports last weekend that he plans to be in Indianapolis for next week's NFL combine. He has previously stated that he would to reunite with Tom Brady, who is slated to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time next month.