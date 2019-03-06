Antonio Brown's offseason gets even weirder as he awkwardly delivers anniversary wish to a fan

Antonio Brown hasn't exactly had the most normal offseason.

The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers star is reportedly nearing a move to another team, but his inevitable trade will mark the culmination of a drama that's seen Brown call out the Steelers in various interviews and on social media, rename himself "Mr. Big Chest" and even unveil a curious new hair and mustache style.

Apparently his unusual offseason has extended beyond his football career, too.

As 93.7 The Fan's Josh Rowntree pointed out on Twitter, Brown is one of the latest to join Cameo, a website that allows fans to purchase personalized video messages from celebrities. He's charging $500 for each video. While Brown's Cameo profile indicates he donates his earnings to a charity of his choice, it's not the cost of his videos -- but his delivery within them -- that stand outs.

Antonio Brown has joined the website Cameo and is asking for $500 per video he films for you.



Below is an example they're using. #Steelers



"I hear it's your second anniversary.......wedding..." has me dying. pic.twitter.com/sAwb3syDPx — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) March 4, 2019

"Happy 38th birthday!" he begins in one video, shirtless in front of a pool and water slide. "And I hear this (is) your second anniversary ... (long pause) ... wedding. I hear you been working really hard as a defense attorney, and your birthday is here. Happy birthday. We celebrate you today. Hope your birthday is booming."

Nothing like wishing someone a "Happy anniversary ... wedding!"

Brown has recorded at least two other videos via Cameo, and both can be viewed on his profile. In fitting in with the outspoken wideout's 2019 offseason, they might be just as awkward.