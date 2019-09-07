Antonio Browns tells Raiders to 'release me' after team voids nearly $30M in guarantees
The saga with the Oakland wideout continues to develop in bizarre ways
Were you expecting the Antonio Brown saga to end peacefully after Jon Gruden praised him on Friday and said the team was excited to have him back? Congratulations, you played yourself. Because it isn't ending yet, and it is not peaceful.
It seemed painfully obvious that Brown was going to be released by the Raiders -- or at least suspended for conduct detrimental to the team, with Oakland potentially voiding the guaranteed money in his contract -- as late as noon on Friday. Then Brown apologized to his teammates, Gruden said he was back in and playing Monday and shortly thereafter Brown released a video that appeared to feature a recording of Gruden talking him in to coming back in a phone call.
Ignoring the wiretapping laws of California, it was just a weird thing to do late on a Friday after the team washed him of his sins and brought him back into the fold. Even weirder? Brown wrote "release me" on Instagram Saturday, apparently because the Raiders decided to fine him again.
CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reports the Raiders took away the guaranteed money in Brown's deal and fined him more than $200,000 on Friday. Brown reacted about as well as you would expect, asking the Raiders for his release on Instagram on Saturday morning.
Brown essentially confirmed as much to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, writing in an email (??) that the Raiders fined him, took away his guarantees and essentially made him a week-to-week employee. (Please join me in picturing Antonio Brown opening up his computer, firing up Gmail and banging out early morning emails to Darlington.)
The Raiders have, per NFL Media's Tom Pelissero, sent multiple letters to Brown, with one informing him he has been fined more than $200,000 and the other informing him that if he is released he will not be eligible for termination pay.
Those letters set AB off, obviously, and caused him to demand his release on social media.
More to come on this developing story.
