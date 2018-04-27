Antonio Gates reportedly wants to leave the Chargers, who are turning to Hunter Henry

Antonio Gates has been catching passes for the Chargers since all the way back in 2003, first in San Diego and then last year in Los Angeles. According to ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, Gates' time with the Chargers could be coming to an end.

Schefter reported on Friday evening that Gates is looking to play elsewhere next season, as the Chargers are ready to turn over their tight-end role to Hunter Henry full-time.

Antonio Gates turns 38 years old this summer, but still wants to play, and plans to do it elsehwhere. Chargers are ready to make Hunter Henry their full-time tight end. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 27, 2018

Henry was the team's second-round pick back in 2016, and he has 81 catches for 1,057 yards and 12 touchdowns during his two NFL seasons. Gates, during that same time, has 83 catches for 864 yards and 10 scores, despite handling a far greater share of the snaps.

Of course, Gates is also Chargers (and NFL) royalty, having been one of the best tight ends in the game for nearly a decade, and one of the best of all time. He has 927 career catches for 11,508 yards and 114 touchdowns so far during his career, figures that rank third, third, and first all-time at the position. If he is truly leaving the Chargers, it is the end of an era.

Gates is still a free agent as of this writing, and a tight end-needy team (perhaps the Cowboys?) could do worse than signing him for a year to man the position.