The New England Patriots lost some running back depth on Sunday night in their thrilling 23-20 win over the Bills in Buffalo. Antonio Gibson tore his left ACL, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, and is done for the season.

Gibson suffered the injury when he took a big hit on a kickoff return, and the Patriots will now have to reassess their running back and returner situation. Gibson has been part of a three-man running back committee in New England alongside Rhamondre Stevenson and rookie TreVeyeon Henderson, but now Stevenson and Henderson figure to both see their share of the Patriots' carries increase.

Gibson had 25 carries for 106 yards, one touchdown and two fumbles prior to tearing his ACL as the third back in that group, along with 12 kick returns for 342 yards and one touchdown.

Stevenson has remained the starter and lead back with 38 carries for 139 yards and three touchdowns, along with 13 catches for 154 yards. Stevenson has also had issues with fumbling the ball like Gibson, putting the ball on the ground three times in five games. Henderson, meanwhile, has 32 carries for 121 yards and a touchdown, with another 90 yards on 15 receptions.

The Patriots haven't been quite willing to lean on the rookie as much as some fans have wanted given the ball security problems of the other backs, but he figures to see the field more with Gibson out. Henderson will also likely take the lead in the kick return game, as he's returned seven kicks this season for 154 yards alongside Gibson, with Stevenson having two returns this season for 40 yards.

New England will likely be in the market to add another back to their 53-man roster with Gibson done for the year. Terrell Jennings is the lone running back currently on the Patriots' practice squad, but they could explore outside options as well.