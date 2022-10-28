The NFL's trade deadline appeared to have a new twist, but not so fast. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, teams have been inquiring about a possible trade for Commanders running back Antonio Gibson. Washington would prefer to keep Gibson, per Schultz, but were nonetheless listening to potential offers.

On Friday, coach Ron Rivera tossed cold water on the report saying the Commanders have "no intention" of dealing the third-year back and that he was disappointed the report surfaced in the first place.

A 1,000-yard rusher last season, Gibson has just 273 yards and two touchdowns through the first seven games of the 2022 season. The 66th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Gibson has been sharing the workload this season with J.D. McKissic and rookie Brian Robinson Jr. Robinson replaced Gibson in the starting lineup shortly after making his NFL debut in Week 5.

The success Gibson and Robinson had together during Washington's Week 7 win over Green Bay is likely the reason why the Commanders would prefer to keep their third-year running back. Robinson had 73 yards on 10 carries against the Packers, while Gibson had 59 yards on 10 carries in Washington's 23-21 win.

Gibson is one of several running backs who have been the subject of trade rumors ahead of Tuesday's deadline. Cleveland's Kareem Hunt has been linked to reports after the former rushing champion requested a trade during the summer. The Rams are actively trying to deal Cam Akers after the two sides had a falling out.

For now, Gibson will look to help the Commanders remain in the hunt as far as the NFC playoff race is concerned. Washington is currently 3-4 after winning its last two games over Chicago and Green Bay. Up next is a road game against a Colts team that will start Sam Ehlinger at quarterback after Matt Ryan was benched to start the week.