The Washington Football Team will officially be without rookie running back Antonio Gibson when they take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14. Ron Rivera's club ruled Gibson out on Friday due to a toe injury that he suffered in last week's upset win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Gibson took a first-quarter handoff from Alex Smith for a 13-yard gain, but came up limping after the play and did not return for the rest of that contest. Now, Washington will have to go forward without him once again.

In his absence, J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber will both likely see an increased workload in Scott Turner's offense. Barber, who scored a one-yard touchdown against Pittsburgh last time out, will largely handle the role as a traditional between-the-tackles runner for Washington while McKissic will be the passing-down back. In Week 13, McKissic notched career-highs in catches (10) and receiving yards (70).

"Peyton's been a big part of this team," Turner told reporters Thursday, via the official team website. "Obviously, you've seen him in the role he's played in, but he can do more than that. We'll need him more. We'll need more from J.D. [He's] given a lot, but we'll need him to give some more."

Antonio Gibson WAS • RB • 24 Att 141 Yds 659 TD 11 FL 2 View Profile

While Barber and McKissic will be able to form a solid threat out of the backfield, the loss of Gibson can't be overstated. The rookie has come on in recent weeks and was coming into that game against the Steelers following a three-touchdown performance against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. As it deals with losing an impact player like Gibson, Washington's backfield will be tested against a 49ers front seven that is allowing just 106.4 rushing yards per game, which ranks inside the top 10 of fewest yards allowed on the ground this season.