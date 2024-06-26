Jocelyn Pierce, the wife of Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce, filed for bankruptcy earlier this month, according to The Athletic. And the filing stems from the coach's previous involvement with car dealerships, with Pierce subject to judgments amounting to more than $28 million.

Pierce's wife initially filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Arizona on June 12, per Tashan Reed, and court documents indicate that two different lenders -- Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation and Hyundai Capital America -- "recently attempted to garnish Antonio's wages with the Raiders," as well as "satisfy their judgments from the couple's assets."

"In the 2010s, Mr. Pierce was convinced to invest in car dealerships," the filing said. "Despite his role as a mere passive investor with no oversight or management of the business' affairs, Mr. Pierce was asked to sign various documents. Although the Debtor has no direct knowledge of the events, personal guaranties were later produced bearing Mr. Pierce's name. When several of the businesses defaulted on their loans, the lenders obtained judgements against the businesses and Mr. Pierce as a guarantor. The Debtor is informed that these judgements amount to more than $28 million."

Pierce, 45, is entering his first full season as the Raiders' head coach after Las Vegas removed the interim tag from his title back in January. Pierce got the job after guiding the Raiders to a 5-4 record after Las Vegas owner Mark Davis relieved Josh McDaniels of his duties after a 3-5 start.

Pierce, who served as the Raiders' linebackers coach prior to his promotion, broke into coaching in 2014 as the head coach at California's Long Beach Poly High School in 2014. He spent four years in that role before becoming the linebackers coach/recruiting coordinator at Arizona State, a post he held from 2018-21.

A former Pro Bowl linebacker, Pierce enjoyed a nine-year NFL career with Washington and the New York Giants. He was part of a Giants defense that played an integral role in New York's shocking win over the previously undefeated Patriots in Super Bowl XLII.