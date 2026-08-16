Antwaan Randle El takes over play calling duties and Bears offense comes to life in preseason win over Browns

Ben Johnson, one of the NFL's preeminent play callers, acknowledged that the Bears' offense looked even better with someone else calling the plays during Saturday's 34-10 win over the Browns.

Following Chicago's first preseason game, Johnson revealed that he turned over playcalling duties to receivers coach Antwaan Randle El prior to the start of the second half. With Randle El calling plays, the Bears scored 24 points in the final 30 minutes.

"In terms of offensive execution, it looked better in the second half," Johnson said. "Really, it's about Antwaan Randle El calling it there in the second half. I thought he did a phenomenal job. ... It was a phenomenal experience for him. I know our guys really rallied around that as well."

Randle El, who will celebrate his 47th birthday on Monday, went with Johnson from Detroit to Chicago after Johnson was named the Bears' new coach ahead of the 2025 season. He got into coaching in 2019 as the Buccaneers' offensive assistant. He won a Super Bowl in that role in 2020 before he joined Dan Campbell's staff in Detroit in 2021.

In Detroit, Randle El was part of the Lions' turnaround that included the franchise's first postseason win in 32 years. Lions Pro Bowler Amon-Ra St. Brown (who was drafted the year Randle El started coaching in Detroit) blossomed into one of the NFL's most productive receivers under Randle El's tutelage.

Randle El enjoyed a successful playing career, too. He was a standout quarterback at Indiana before starring as a receiver/returner for Steelers during the 2000s. He threw the game-clinching touchdown pass to Hines Ward during Pittsburgh's win over Seattle in Super Bowl XL.

Randle El's hard work as a player enabled him to transition from quarterback to receiver. As a coach, he had a successful debut as an NFL play caller.

"I wanted El to get that chance, and he wanted it too," Johnson said. "I think he's an outstanding coach. I think sometimes, when you're put in certain position rooms, you kind of get labeled one thing or another. Here's the thing about El, I think he's got a chance to be an offensive coordinator in this league. I think he's got a chance to be a head coach in this league. I think he would do a phenomenal job in both those respects. I don't know if he gets that type of credit around the league right now, so it's a good opportunity for him to get some recognition."