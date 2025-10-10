Superstar running backs like Christian McCaffrey typically have very short odds on anytime touchdown scorer props. But what if you parlayed a few of them together to enhance your NFL betting odds and get a bigger payout? That's what we've done for Week 6's action, as we've built a three-leg parlay at Caesars Sportsbook featuring three big-name tailbacks that pays nearly 4-1. Check out our Week 6 NFL anytime touchdown scorer parlay.

NFL Week 6 anytime touchdown scorer parlay at Caesars Sportsbook

Derrick Henry anytime touchdown scorer (-135)

Ashton Jeanty anytime touchdown scorer (-152)

Christian McCaffrey anytime touchdown scorer (-145)

Final odds: +388 (wager $100 to win $388) at Caesars Sportsbook

Derrick Henry (-135)

With Lamar Jackson hurt, Henry will be asked to shoulder even more of the burden. He scored last week with Jackson on the sideline, and there's little reason to suspect he won't find the end zone again against the Rams. The Ravens will scheme up ways to maximize the juggernaut running back's impact.

Ashton Jeanty (-152)

The lowly Titans allow 146.8 rushing yards per game, the third-worst mark in the NFL. That's music to Jeanty's ears. Brock Bowers looks unlikely to play, which means Jeanty could have an even bigger role in the offense. Look for the rookie back to carve up Tennessee and put six points on the board.

Christian McCaffrey (+145)

The superstar running back doesn't have a rushing touchdown yet this season. He does, however, have three as a receiver. McCaffrey is the most important player on the field for San Francisco, particularly with so many usual contributors nursing injuries. The Buccaneers are tough customers, but McCaffrey's pretty nasty himself, and Mac Jones has looked surprisingly capable while filling in for Brock Purdy. If McCaffrey doesn't get a score on the ground, he'll likely get one through the air.