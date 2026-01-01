The NFL regular season wraps up with 14 games on Sunday and there are several matchups on the Week 18 NFL schedule with playoff implications. Meanwhile, there will also be plenty of games where starters are rested for the playoffs or shut down altogether to secure a better draft position. However, that creates opportunities for NFL anytime touchdown scorer bets, with big payouts available for players that might be stepping into a bigger role this week.

Titans rookie wide receiver Elic Ayomanor caught his fourth touchdown of the season and him continuing to develop a rapport with rookie quarterback Cam Ward is a high priority for Tennessee. Ayomanor is priced at +450 in the latest NFL anytime TD odds from DraftKings, and he's a lynchpin of our Week 18 anytime touchdown scorer parlay.

NFL Week 18 anytime touchdown scorer parlay

Chris Olave, Saints (+145)

Nico Collins, Texans (+160)

Elic Ayomanor, Titans (+450)

After an injury-plagued 2024 season, Olave returned in 2025 to notch his third 1,000-yard season and has already set new career-highs in receptions (100), receiving yards (1,163) and touchdowns (9). He's particularly come alive since rookie quarterback Tyler Shough took over as the starter in Week 9, with Olave catching 48 passes for 660 yards and six touchdowns in the eight games since. He's now scored in five of his last seven games and has four touchdown receptions in his last three games. The model predicts he scores 0.60 touchdowns on average a 40.8% chance to reach the endzone.

Houston can still win the AFC South with a victory and a Jaguars loss, but holding off the Bills and Chargers for the No. 5 seed should serve as plenty of motivation to take care of business. Collins has already recorded his third consecutive 1,000-yard season and he's one touchdown away from tying a career-high with eight overall. In his last four matchups with the Colts, Collins has 27 catches for 556 yards and two touchdowns and the model predicts that he scores 0.62 touchdowns on average against odds that imply a 38.5% chance to score.

The fourth-round pick out of Stanford quickly earned this coaching staff's trust with touchdown receptions in two of his first three games. He's been targeted 79 times in 15 games this season while catching 38 passes for 465 yards and the four scores. The Tennessee offense has come alive in recent weeks, as the Titans have scored 24 points or more in five of their last six games. The model predicts that Ayomanor scores 0.33 touchdowns on average this week while these odds imply an 18.2% chance to hit paydirt.