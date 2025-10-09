The Week 6 NFL schedule features 12 games on Sunday, including the Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals at 4:25 p.m. ET. Green Bay is the heaviest favorite of the week, as the Bengals turn to veteran Joe Flacco at quarterback. The Bengals have gone 0-3 with Jake Browning starting after franchise quarterback Joe Burrow (toe) was placed on the IR. Wide receiver Tee Higgins found the end zone last week against Detroit, and he is +320 to score against the Packers on Sunday.

Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's picks in this exclusive anytime touchdown scorer parlay available at DraftKings Sportsbook.The model is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. It is on a sizzling 41-21 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

NFL Week 6 anytime touchdown scorer parlay

Marvin Harrison Jr. +190 vs. Colts

AJ Barner +295 vs. Jaguars

Tee Higgins +320 vs. Packers

Parlay odds: +4711 (wager $100 to win $4,711) at DraftKings Sportsbook



Marvin Harrison Jr. (Cardinals) +190, DraftKings

Harrison opened the season with a touchdown against New Orleans and added his second against Seattle two weeks ago. He came up less than a yard short of scoring against Tennessee last week, after replay officials overruled the call on the field of a touchdown. The second-year wideout has been targeted at least five times in every game this season, as he continues to develop chemistry with quarterback Kyler Murray. SportsLine's model has Harrison scoring in 50% of simulations on Sunday, creating value at these odds.

AJ Barner (Seahawks) +295, DraftKings

Barner has been a touchdown-scoring machine in recent weeks, scoring four total touchdowns across his last four games. He found pay dirt against Arizona two weeks ago before scoring twice against Tampa Bay in Week 5. The 23-year-old was targeted three times or less in his first four games, but he commanded a whopping seven targets against the Buccaneers last week. Barner has implied odds of 25% to score a touchdown against Jacksonville, while the model has him scoring 36% of the time.

Tee Higgins (Bengals) +320, DraftKings

Cincinnati's offense should receive a boost from Flacco after deciding to bench Browning this week. The Bengals have struggled with consistency since Burrow went down, but Higgins scored a touchdown against Detroit last week. Teammate Ja'Marr Chase added two touchdown receptions, so their passing attack started to move the ball in the second half of that game. Higgins is scoring 37% of the time in the model's simulations, while his implied odds to score are 23.8%.