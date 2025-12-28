Two of the NFC's top teams square off when the Chicago Bears visit the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 17. The Bears (11-4) and the 49ers (11-4) both have a chance at the top seed in the NFC for the postseason, trailing the Seattle Seahawks by one game with two left. The Bears come off a huge 22-16 overtime victory against the Packers to all but clinch the NFC North, while the 49ers crushed the Colts 48-27 on Monday Night Football.

Neither defense has been overwhelming this season, with the Bears vulnerable to the run and the 49ers struggling to get pressure on the quarterback. There should be some points scored here, and we've picked one player from each side to score, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Make sure you check out our NFL betting guide for tips and advice on placing NFL bets like anytime touchdown scorer props, and be sure to visit the SportsLine Projection Model's game forecast for Bears vs. 49ers for more analysis, including prop recommendations and expert picks.

Top Bears vs. 49ers anytime touchdown scorer props:

Christian McCaffrey (-285)

DJ Moore (+175)

Christian McCaffrey anytime TD

The Bears have struggled to defend the run all season, and they rank 27th in the league in allowing 131 yards per game. McCaffrey leads San Francisco in both rushing (1,039 yards) and receiving (849) and has 16 total touchdowns, with two of those coming Monday night. Tight end George Kittle, who is dealing with an ankle sprain, is the only other proven weapon for San Francisco, and he didn't practice this week. Whether Kittle plays or not, McCaffrey is going to get a ton of chances Sunday after getting 27 touches for 146 yards and the two scores in Indianapolis.

DJ Moore anytime TD

The 49ers have just 18 sacks this season, by far the fewest in the NFL, and Caleb Williams got a big confidence-building victory against Green Bay. Moore scored the winning touchdown, and while he isn't likely to do anything so dramatic this week, Williams will look for him often, especially with Rome Odunze out again for Chicago. San Francisco is 23rd in the league against the pass, and Philip Rivers threw for 277 yards and two TDs to Alec Pierce on Monday. The Williams-Moore combo is far superior to that duo.