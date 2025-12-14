The Dallas Cowboys will need a late-season surge over these final four weeks to sneak into the playoffs after a rough start, and their next test is a Sunday Night Football showdown with the Minnesota Vikings. Dallas is coming off a 14-point loss to the Detroit Lions last Thursday while Minnesota rebounded from a shutout loss in Seattle by shutting out the Washington Commanders. Which version of the Vikings will we see in Week 15?

Minnesota's offense has been inconsistent, to say the least, with J.J. McCarthy trying to find his footing as an NFL starting quarterback. He played well against a poor Washington defense last week, and Dallas' defense has been suspect all year long. The Cowboys' offense, meanwhile, is one of the top units in the league. So who are the top anytime touchdown scorers to back for Sunday Night Football? We've picked one player each for the Vikings and Cowboys who we feel has value to cash in and find the endzone on Sunday. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top Vikings vs. Cowboys anytime touchdown scorer props:

Jordan Mason (+195)

The Vikings have plenty of intriguing pass catchers to select from but even after a three-touchdown performance last week, it's hard to trust McCarthy. So we'll go with one of Minnesota's two running backs here and target Mason, who shockingly has longer odds than Aaron Jones. Mason has six rushing touchdowns in 13 games this year, including one last week, while Jones has just two total scores in nine. Mason has been slightly more efficient than Jones in the run game this year and still appears to be the go-to back in the red zone. He presents the best value play with the Vikings this weekend.

Jake Ferguson (+120)

Ferguson has cooled off a bit in the scoring department after nabbing six touchdowns from Weeks 4-7, but he's still a key part of Dallas' offense and figures to have an especially large role this week. The Vikings love to blitz, which could open up quick opportunities for Ferguson, and Minnesota has allowed six touchdowns to opposing tight ends this year.