The Jaguars aim to avoid a stumble Sunday when they host the New York Jets in NFL Week 15. Jacksonville (9-4) took over the top spot in the AFC South with a 36-19 victory against the Colts last week, while the Jets (3-10) are wrapping up a 10th consecutive losing season. New York is unsettled at quarterback and could turn again to undrafted rookie Brady Cook, who struggled last week. A strong Jaguars defense should be fired up at home, and Trevor Lawrence and Co. face a Jets team that is average on defense but gives up almost 27 points per game.

Jacksonville has some explosive players on offense, including running back Travis Etienne and receiver Brian Thomas Jr., while the Jets' offense has been a mess. Still, someone will need to step up if they are going to score any points this week. So, which players represent the best anytime touchdown scorer picks for New York vs. Jacksonville? We've identified two strong selections for the NFL Week 15 meeting, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. If you're interested in a full game forecast for Jets vs. Jaguars and more NFL player prop recommendations, head over to SportsLine.

Top Jets vs. Jaguars anytime touchdown scorer props:

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne (-175)

Jets TE Mason Taylor (+475)

Travis Etienne (-175)

The Jets are allowing 139.5 rushing yards per game, third-most in the league, and only one team has allowed more touchdowns to running backs (15). New York has the league's eighth-best pass defense, so Etienne will see plenty of work Sunday. He has a home-run potential, and the Jets miss a lot of tackles, so the speedster could break a big one. He has 10 total touchdowns this season, including six in his past five games.

With the quarterback situation murky and the potential of a rookie getting the nod, the short passing game is going to be the key for the Jets. Top running back Breece Hall is also banged up, so New York's options are limited. The Jaguars have allowed seven touchdowns to tight ends, and the third-most receptions (86) to the position. Taylor has just one TD but leads the team with 44 receptions.