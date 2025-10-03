Which players are ready to find the end zone in Week 5? We've put together a three-leg Week 5 NFL parlay at Caesars Sportsbook, with three players who we think are good values to score touchdowns in their upcoming games. If you are interested in NFL betting and placing wagers of your own, make sure to check out our NFL betting guide.

NFL Week 5 anytime touchdown scorer parlay

Final odds: +10588 (wager $100 to win $10,588) at Caesars Sportsbook



Marvin Mims Jr. +400

Good things happen for the Broncos offense when Mims Jr. gets the ball. Mims Jr. scored his second touchdown of the season on a 16-yard run on Monday night against the Bengals. But the most encouraging aspect of his MNF performance was that he received a season-high six targets that led to a season-high six receptions and 69 yards. Mims Jr. is simply a playmaker, and I think +400 is too high of a price for a player who could wind up being Denver's No. 2 wideout behind Courtland Sutton.

Darius Slayton +375

Malik Nabers is out for the season after tearing his ACL against the Chargers this past weekend. Slayton has been awfully quiet so far this season with just nine catches for 135 yards and zero touchdowns, but his role is set to expand with Nabers sidelined. When Nabers missed Weeks 5 and 6 last season, Slayton averaged 11 targets in those two games, which he turned into 14 catches, 179 yards and a touchdown. I think Slayton will emerge as one of Jaxson Dart's top options for this contest, which makes this +375 a nice value.

Mason Taylor +350

Taylor is coming off the best performance of his career, as the second-round rookie tight end racked up five receptions and 65 yards on seven targets in Monday's contest vs. the Dolphins. Only star wideout Garrett Wilson drew more targets for the Jets in Week 4 than Taylor did. The Jets don't have many weapons in their passing attack, and Taylor can quickly rise up the ranks as a trusty pass-catcher for Justin Fields. The Jets get to face a Cowboys defense that is struggling mightily to get stops, and I think Taylor is a very solid bet to score his first career NFL touchdown in this potential shootout.