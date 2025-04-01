It's April Fools' Day, and this NFL offseason has been no joke, with dozens of big names settling into new homes ahead of the 2025 campaign. From Sam Darnold cashing in with Seattle to Geno Smith landing in Las Vegas, plus plenty of eyes affixing to the whereabouts of the unsigned Aaron Rodgers, we've had plenty of activity to satisfy our football appetites until the NFL's next big event -- the 2025 draft -- in late April.

And get this: The offseason could've very easily gone a million other directions. Free agency is a whirlwind for all parties involved, with interest and offers sometimes coming in at overwhelming speed. It's no wonder a few big names even changed their minds about 2025 destinations in the midst of negotiations.

It also got us thinking: What are some of the splashiest moves that could've occurred but didn't? In the spirit of April Fools, you might consider touting these would-be transactions to your friends and family. Because, in truth, crazy as they may sound, they were once legitimate possibilities during the 2025 NFL offseason:

Matthew Stafford to the Giants

Before the Los Angeles Rams reached a handshake agreement with their Super Bowl-winning quarterback to stick around at age 37, the team let Stafford, who was seeking another pay raise, discuss prospective contracts with other clubs. One of those teams was the quarterback-desperate Giants, who "hit all the marks" from a compensation standpoint, per NFL Media, but just couldn't convince Stafford to leave the sunny pastures of L.A. New York eventually settled for one-year rentals in Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, and Stafford got a shiny new toy with the Rams in wide receiver Davante Adams.

Cooper Kupp to the Cowboys

Released by the Rams in a cost-cutting move, Kupp was reportedly a hot commodity as soon as he hit the open market, bringing a Super Bowl MVP and NFL receiving title to the negotiating table. Dallas brass reportedly pushed to lure the veteran wide receiver to Arlington, with Dak Prescott in need of a new weapon alongside CeeDee Lamb, but once the Seattle Seahawks, Kupp's former NFC West rival, got serious with financial terms, Jerry Jones' squad fell by the wayside. In the end, Kupp cashed in with a three-year, $45 million deal to become Sam Darnold's most proven pass catcher in Seattle.

Deebo Samuel to the Broncos

Once the most prolific chess piece of Kyle Shanahan's offense in San Francisco, Samuel was openly advertised as a trade chip early in the 49ers' offseason. Before he landed with the Washington Commanders for the modest price of a fifth-round draft pick, however, the All-Pro wideout expressed specific interest in playing for two other teams, per The Athletic: the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos. Houston went on to sign veteran Christian Kirk, while Denver stood pat at receiver, instead adding tight end Evan Engram for young quarterback Bo Nix. Samuel still may have gotten the best landing spot.

DK Metcalf to the Chargers

Metcalf ruffled feathers inside Seahawks headquarters by leaking a trade request the same day Seattle said farewell to fellow wideout Tyler Lockett, and he was shipped to the Pittsburgh Steelers soon afterward. The imposing pass catcher was initially believed to be eyeing a move to Los Angeles, however, even letting it be known through his representation he preferred to play in warm weather. Steelers standout Cameron Heyward all but confirmed as much, revealing after Metcalf's Pittsburgh deal that he heard the receiver was headed for the Chargers and did his best to sell Steel City instead.

Maxx Crosby to the Seahawks

This one might've been the furthest from actually going down, but it wasn't for lack of effort from Seattle. While negotiating quarterback Geno Smith's trade to Las Vegas, the Seahawks reportedly also offered DK Metcalf as part of the deal, all in an attempt to acquire Crosby, the four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher. The Raiders said no thanks, locking up Crosby with a record $106.5 million contract extension, and agreed to take Smith in exchange for a third-round pick. Seattle then shipped Metcalf to Pittsburgh in a separate trade. And the Seahawks could still be in the market for pass rushing help, sans Crosby.