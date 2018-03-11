Aqib Talib reportedly killed trade that would have sent him from Broncos to 49ers

Before shipping Aqib Talib off to the Los Angeles Rams last week, the Broncos actually had a deal done with another NFC West team, but that trade never went through because Talib wanted no part of it.

According to ESPN.com, the Broncos and San Francisco 49ers hammered out a trade recently that was going to send Talib to San Francisco. However, the deal didn't go down because Talib made a simple threat: He wasn't going to report to the 49ers if it went through.

The threat was serious enough that it caused both teams to call off the trade. With Richard Sherman now in San Francisco, it's somewhat interesting to look at the domino effect of Talib's decision. If he would have accepted the trade to the 49ers, then there's almost no way they would have signed Sherman on Saturday, which means he would still be a free agent.

Not only that, but the Rams would still be in the market for another corner, and might have possibly even considered re-signing Trumaine Johnson, which won't happen now. Basically, Talib's demand ended up having free agent ramifications on at least three different teams: The Rams, 49ers and Broncos, who freed up roughly $11 million in cap space by trading Talib.

You could also throw in a fourth team, because if Talib had been sent to San Francisco, then Sherman most likely would have signed with another team. The Titans, Lions, Raiders, Texans, Buccaneers and Packers all showed preliminary interest in Sherman, so it wouldn't have been a surprise to see him end up with one of those teams.

As for Talib, it's not a total shock that he killed the trade to San Francisco. According to ESPN.com, the veteran either wanted to play for Bill Belichick in New England or Wade Phillips in Los Angeles, and if that wasn't going to happen, then wanted to be released so he could pick his team.

During an interview with NFL Network on Saturday, Talib definitely sounded excited about his new team.

"What better place to do it than L.A., man," Talib said. "With that market. With (defensive coordinator) Wade Phillips. With a young energetic corner on the other side, man, to bring back that youth to me. A great quarterback and Todd Gurley, it's just a great situation in my opinion."

The 49ers also look like a good situation, but Talib wanted no part of it. If the 49ers feel jilted about all of this, the good news for them is that they'll be able to get get revenge on Talib at least twice a year as long as he plays for the Rams.