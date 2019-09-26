Archie Manning says Peyton eventually wants to return to the NFL in one of two positions

Ever since Peyton Manning retired in March 2016, there's basically been nonstop speculation that the future Hall of Famer would eventually return to the NFL in some capacity with many people feeling that Manning might take an announcing job.

Although that could definitely happen, there are apparently two other options on the table for the former Broncos and Colts quarterback. According to Archie Manning, Peyton will almost certainly be returning to football at some point, and it appears he's hoping to end up in one of two positions.

"Peyton, somewhere along the line, would like to be back in football -- in ownership or front office or something," Archie said, via the Indianapolis Star.

Basically, it sounds like Peyton could go the John Elway route where he's running a team and making the personnel decisions, or ownership of a team could be in his future if he can find an owner willing to sell him a minority stake in a team.

Peyton has already had several chances to return to the NFL over the past couple of years with multiple networks trying to hire him as an announcer, but so far, he's turned down all offers. As a matter of fact, ESPN was so determined to land Manning for their "Monday Night Football" job this year that two executives flew to his home in Denver this offseason to try and convince him to take the gig, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Apparently, the reason Peyton hasn't accepted any NFL job is because he's enjoying retirement and once he's take an NFL job, he'll throw himself at it, because that's what Peyton does.

"That would kind of isolate him and right now he's doing a lot of different things and really enjoying doing a lot of different things," Archie said. "When Peyton played, he was a grinder. I mean he was up early and late. Now he's just enjoying life."

One other thing that could be holding Peyton back from taking an NFL job is the fact that his brother, Eli, is still playing. During an interview at his football camp in June, Peyton admitted that the Eli factor was one reason why he wasn't interested in making an NFL return just yet.

"It's great to have someone that you're so close to, that you feel invested in, to watch [Eli] play and compete," Manning said, via Yahoo Sports. "I know when Eli stops playing, it will be different, because when you have a brother, you feel a part of it. I pull hard for Eli."

With Eli now on the Giants' bench, there's a very real chance that he could end up retiring after the 2019 season, and if that happens, we might actually see Peyton return to the NFL in some capacity come 2020.