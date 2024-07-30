Tennessee Titans pass rusher Arden Key is facing a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy against performance enhancing drugs, per reporter Paul Kuharsky. Key is the second AFC South defensive lineman to receive a six-game suspension this week, the other being Houston Texans free-agent signing and former Titan Denico Autry.

Titans head coach Brian Callahan was asked about Key's status after practice on Tuesday. He said he was "aware of the news," but that it's a "league thing," and that he won't have much to say until it's officially announced by the NFL.

This is a massive loss for Tennessee, as Key is slated to be a starting pass rusher opposite of Harold Landry. Key signed a three-year deal with the Titans last offseason. He recorded 30 combined tackles, 12 QB hits, six sacks, two forced fumbles and two passes defensed in 17 games played in 2023.

The former third-round pick out of LSU has recorded 20 career sacks playing for the Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Titans.

Games Key is slated to miss

EDGE was already considered to be a thin position for the Titans, and Rashad Weaver, Caleb Murphy or rookie Jaylen Harrell will likely be asked to step up in Key's absence. General manager Ran Carthon could explore the free-agent market, which includes the likes of veterans Carl Lawson, Yannick Ngakoue and Shaq Lawson.