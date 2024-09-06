The Cincinnati Bengals are typically Super Bowl contenders under Joe Burrow, but those expectations were crippled last season with Burrow's calf and wrist injuries derailing another deep play off run. Despite having a winning record, the Bengals missed the playoffs and didn't have Burrow for seven games.

Those Super Bowl expectations for the Bengals are back with Burrow healthy, starting this Sunday against the New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS). The Patriots are rebuilding their franchise as the organization prepares for its first game without Bill Belichick as coach since 1999. Jerod Mayo takes over for Belichick while No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye will start on the sidelines in favor of Jacoby Brissett.

NFL on CBS analyst Charles Davis is the color commentator for this game and previewed the Week 1 matchup with CBS Sports.

Bengals have gotten off to slow starts the past couple seasons. Do you think that will be the case this year?

Davis: "Well, part of the reasons they have gotten off to slow starts is their quarterback being not being healthy coming in. That's not the case this year. We're still waiting to see of Joe Burrow's wrist from last year holds up, but they feel very confident that everything is in good shape.

"Joe Burrow the last two years had an appendectomy two years ago before the Steelers game. He ended up throwing four interceptions and the Bengals still should have won the game! They lost because their long snapper got hurt, so they couldn't kick a field goal and extra point. Then last year, Burrow was coming in off the calf injury and was limited with practice time. He was weaker than normal and really struggled in the game against Cleveland.

"This year, things are trending better for Cincinnati because Joe Burrow is fully healthy. That's a whole different ball game than what it's been the last few years."

Feels like every year we talk about the Bengals offensive line and the changes they make on the offensive line. Is this the best offensive line Joe Burrow has had?

Davis: "It's a really good one. Potentially can be the best, especially if Amarius Mims (first-round pick) is a full go. He's was trending to be the starting right tackle before his injury. Now Trent Brown, who has been a starter on Super Bowl teams, is gonna start at right tackle for this game. He's a pro and he's a mammoth.

"Everyone else that you would expect to start is in place and ready to go. That's gonna be interesting to watch and we'll see how that progresses. It wouldn't surprise me at all if Amarius Mims becomes the starter and this becomes the best offensive line Burrow has played behind."

What are you seeing out of Jermaine Burton? He's been getting a lot of hype in camp.

Davis: "Talent, talent, talent. We've seen it like crazy. I heard a lot of off-field chatter which is why he went in the third round versus going higher than where he was selected. Some of that stuff we heard in the preseason that maybe he's not progressing quite as fast as people would want. But when he's on the field and he's locked in -- he is a dart. He can flash and make big plays.

"We all know that overused terms, take the top off a defense -- he can do that. But he can also catch any other route you want underneath and turn it into a bigger play. He has to have the trust of the guy throwing him the football. He has to earn that trust.

"We'll find out Sunday just where that is and where he is in the pecking order on the team. What I'm seeing on the depth chart, I'm not sure he's on that level yet -- but they certainly expect them to get there."

I guess now it's unconventional to not start a rookie quarterback in Week 1. Do you think the Patriots are making the right decision with Drake Maye?

Davis: "You know it's one of those situations where I go back on it. I understand what the Patriots reasoning is. They have a veteran in Jacoby Brissett that they are hoping because of his eyes and veteran savvy, when he sees different things coming at him he can get them into the proper blocking scheme, the proper play, and things of that nature that maybe a rookie would struggle with.

"The game is gonna be at warp speed early for a rookie. I don't care how talented you are. Plus, they didn't work it where Drake Maye got the ball from Day 1 and went through every different situation. He was battling for the job, so he wasn't getting full time No. 1 reps.

"You know who is? Caleb Williams in Chicago and Jayden Daniels in Washington. It's a different situation in New England. I'll put it to you this way from my experience, a quarterback taken in the top five doesn't sit very long. I don't care what the circumstances are.

"I keep hearing Week 5 would be kind of the spot to start. I wouldn't be surprised if it was before Week 5."

How do you think Jerod Mayo is different from Bill Belichick?

Davis: "There's going to be so many different ways, but there will be many ways where Jerod Mayo takes pride in being like Bill Belichick. He played for the man, he was his defensive captain, he was an All-Pro for him. He would set in those defensive meeting and get the game plan before the rest of the team did. They call him Jerod Belichick.

"They knew what the attachment was and the bond was and he soaked up football from him. So he embraces the things that are great [about Belichick], but where the difference is he's Jerod Mayo. Maybe some things Belichick liked Mayo did not like, and it's not an absolute. He's doing different things because that's what he feels and that's what he believes.

"This will come down over time, just from small things we've seen. Just from the players lounge and how they react and how the practices moved from early in the day to a little bit later. These are just things that he believes. Never forget he's gonna embrace the greatness he got from Bill and make sure that stays with him as well."

It's tough to admit the Patriots aren't going to be any good. What is a successful season for New England?

Davis: "I think Jerod Mayo laid it out, competitive all the time. He expects to win football games. You don't go into the NFL with that competitive nature and be a head coach in this league and have a win barometer, that's not how it works. Do they have the roster to do it? How does the schedule shape up? What type of play will they get? That remains to be seen.

"If you look at the last 21 years, at least one team has gone from worst to first and won their division. No one is predicting that from New England. If you have anyone making a prediction, the Patriots are fourth in the AFC East. That's just the reality of what people believe about this roster.

"The reality, we think from the outside looking in, how will they play and does that quarterback as a rookie get a lot of starts and great development. Does he come back healthy so he can improve this offseason instead of rehab."