Are Lamar Jackson's fumbling issues behind him? John Harbaugh's convinced they are

Lamar Jackson was one of the most electrifying quarterbacks in the NFL last season, energizing the Baltimore Ravens offense as the team won six of its last seven games en route to the postseason. Jackson used his legs to open up the dormant Ravens offense, having over 60 rushing yards in all but one of the contests.

While Jackson rushed for 695 yards and five touchdowns, he also led the NFL with 12 fumbles on the year. Ball security is one of the biggest issues for Jackson heading into his sophomore season in the league.

"I think it's been way better. Just watching the practices, you probably saw it," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said to media members at the conclusion of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles Tuesday. "Lamar makes very few mistakes with ball handling right now. The snaps have been much more accurate than they have in the past, so that starts everything off on the right foot. You haven't seen a lot of the more complicated ball-handling plays, but the ones we have run have been well done."

Jackson isn't the first running quarterback to have issues holding onto the football early in his career. Michael Vick led the league with 16 fumbles in 2004 (a year which he rushed for 902 yards and led the league with 7.5 yards per carry) and reduced that number down to 11 in 2005 and nine in 2006. Fumbling issues did plague Vick throughout his career, but that was also the risk he took when he scrambled for a first down.

Randall Cunningham led the league with 12 fumbles in 1987 and 1988 while having 17 in 1989. He also had 13 fumbles in his comeback season from a torn ACL in 1992, when he still was a running quarterback. Even though Cunningham led the NFL in yards per carry in 1989 and 1990, he still had 26 fumbles during that stretch.

Whether Jackson improves his ball security or not, the risk is greater of the football being on the ground since Jackson is a running quarterback. Double-digit fumbles may be the norm no matter how much better Jackson gets at holding onto the football.