With the 2025 NFL Draft just hours away, gambling odds are moving up and down faster than your favorite cryptocurrency. One prospect in particular who has seen his potential landing spot move around is Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty -- who is viewed as one of the best players in this class regardless of position.

Jeanty is now a relatively heavy favorite to be the No. 5 overall pick in the draft at -250 over at DraftKings Sportsbook, but here is where things get interesting. The Jacksonville Jaguars currently hold that No. 5 overall pick, but they are not viewed as the favorite to select Jeanty. Instead, it's the Chicago Bears who are favored to select Jeanty (-190).

This would insinuate the Bears could trade up to No. 5 overall for a running back to pair with Caleb Williams, but it could be more complicated than that. NFL Media reports the Jaguars are plotting a move up to the No. 2 overall pick, where they would select Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter. If they are successful in a trade up to No. 2, it could be the Cleveland Browns that orchestrate a second trade down inside the top five with the Bears moving up.

Jeanty rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2024, and came just 27 yards shy of tying the single-season record that Barry Sanders set with Oklahoma State back in 1988. Jeanty had more rushing yards AFTER contact (1,970) than any other FBS player had total rushing yards last season! He crossed 100 yards rushing in all 14 games played, and his 13 rushes of 50+ yards were more than any other FBS team recorded.

There will be some people who roll their eyes at a team drafting a running back in the top five, but keep in mind how important David Montgomery and former No. 12 overall pick Jahmyr Gibbs were for Ben Johnson's Detroit Lions offense. The Bears have worked hard to improve the offensive line this offseason, and giving Williams a bell cow running back could really help Chicago get on track.