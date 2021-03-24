The Kansas City Chiefs are in the middle of an incredible run that has produced back-to-back AFC championships and a Super Bowl title. Kansas City has the best quarterback in football as Patrick Mahomes has yet to enter his prime, along with one of the game's top head coaches in Andy Reid and one of the best general managers around in Brett Veach.

So what's the problem in Kansas City? Why aren't the Chiefs able to sign every free agent they want? Is the dynasty really ending? The answer to all these questions is very simple. Kansas City is still one of the elite teams in the NFL and will continue to remain that way no matter how this free agent season has played out.

Chiefs fans may have made the expectations too high when Mahomes restructured his contract to clear up a boatload of salary cap space -- which was done to help the front office sign significant players in free agency. The Chiefs took care of business, prioritizing the offensive line by getting Joe Thuney to sign a five-year, $80 million deal and Kyle Long agreeing to a one-year, $5 million deal.

Those two moves made Kansas City significantly better on the offensive line, but the Chiefs just missed on the biggest prize in Trent Williams. Kansas City made a hard push to land Williams in free agency, but the Pro Bowl left tackle agreed to stay with the San Francisco 49ers -- signing the biggest contract for an offensive lineman in NFL history. Williams was enticed by the Chiefs' offer (saying they made a "good push"), but told 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan he would come to him first no matter the offer.

That was strike one for the Chiefs, who still remain without a quality starting tackle as the first wave of free agency closed.

And Williams wasn't the only free agent target from the Chiefs to sign elsewhere. The Chiefs have been looking for a No. 2 wide receiver to pair with Tyreek Hill, and reportedly offered JuJu Smith-Schuster a larger deal than the one-year contract he signed to stay with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

There's strike two.

Another surprising move came days later, as wide receiver Josh Reynolds turned down the Chiefs to sign with the Tennessee Titans. Reynolds was the latest to pass on catching balls from Mahomes, deciding to be a No. 2 wideout in Tennessee instead of Kansas City.

Strike three. But unlike in baseball, the Chiefs aren't out.

Kansas City still improved at guard with Thuney and Long -- who can also play tackle if needed. The Chiefs projected starters at tackle are Martinas Rankin and Mike Remmers, so improvements are necessary. The Chiefs can find an opening day starter at tackle with their first-round draft pick or sign of the top available tackles in Russell Okung, Alejandro Villanueva, or Dennis Kelly. There's the possibility of Eric Fisher returning, as Veach said earlier this month he's expected to return to football action by mid-August. Perhaps Kansas City brings him back on a one-year deal.

The No. 2 wide receiver can be filled over the next few weeks. Kansas City still has talent at the position with Hill and Mecole Hardman, but needs another option to give Mahomes all the pass catchers he needs on the outside. Kansas City still has options to fill that void with Antonio Brown as the top option available. Perhaps the Chiefs bring back Demarcus Robinson or address wide receiver with their first-round draft pick. Samy Watkins may be an afterthought, but he is still on the market.

The Chiefs have been able to add a lot of talent through trades and the draft over the past few years -- being able to retain that talent through extensions and restructuring of contracts. Despite all of this, the Chiefs' biggest free agent signing on the offensive side of the ball since Mahomes became the starting quarterback was Watkins -- which can be trumped with the signing of Thuney.

Kansas City hasn't been able to get every player it coveted in free agency, but the Chiefs have brought in a talented group. Add that to the strong roster the Chiefs already possess and they are still the class of the AFC.

The only team the Chiefs are looking up to are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have been able to retain nearly all the talent from their Super Bowl championship team. Sound familiar, Kansas City?

Good players spurning the Chiefs is awkward -- especially since Kansas City offered more money to them -- but there is so reason to panic. The Chiefs still have Mahomes and a better unit to protect him than the one they put out in Super Bowl LV, along with a good defense to help out.

It's a good bet the Chiefs forget about all the near misses come September, when they'll begin their quest for a third consecutive conference title. Kansas City is still the team to beat in the conference until someone knocks them off their throne.