Are there NFL games today? Kickoff times, NFL playoff schedule 2020, TV channel, stream on connected devices
Everything you need to know to catch both conference championships this weekend
It's the Sunday of the NFL's conference title games, one of the most exciting times of the year. By the end of the day today, we'll know which two teams will be playing in Super Bowl LIV for the right to call themselves champions.
We already know the first, after the Chiefs beat up on the Titans in the second half of the AFC Championship Game to book their ticket to Super Bowl LIV. Kansas City held Derrick Henry to just 69 yards on 19 carries, while Patrick Mahomes scored four touchdowns, including one on the ground on an incredible play late in the first half.
All that's left to determine is who the Chiefs will be facing in Miami. Will it be Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers representing the NFC, or Kyle Shanahan's ferocious San Francisco 49ers? Follow the action in our NFC Championship live blog.
Good thing for you, there are plenty of ways to catch the AFC and NFC championships. Even better: We've got a complete rundown of those options right here.
How to watch the NFC Championship
Game: Packers at 49ers
Date: Sunday, Jan. 19
Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
Location: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California)
TV: FOX
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
FuboTV can be streamed live on any device: desktop, iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Android TV and Samsung Smart TV among others.
You can find scheduling info and more about Super Bowl LIV right here.
