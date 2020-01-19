Are there NFL games today? NFL playoff schedule 2020, kickoff times, TV channel, stream on connected devices
Everything you need to know to catch both conference championships this weekend
It's the Sunday of the NFL's conference title games, one of the most exciting times of the year. By the end of the day today, we'll know which two teams will be playing in Super Bowl LIV for the right to call themselves champions.
Will it be Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers representing the NFC, or Kyle Shanahan's ferocious San Francisco 49ers? And in the AFC, will it be Patrick Mahomes and the big-play Kansas City Chiefs, or Derrick Henry and the bruising underdog Tennessee Titans?
We'll find out this weekend, so you don't want to miss out!
Good thing for you, there are plenty of ways to catch the AFC and NFC championships. Even better: We've got a complete rundown of those options right here.
How to watch the AFC Championship
Game: Titans at Chiefs
Date: Sunday, Jan. 19
Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
Location: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)
TV: CBS
Stream: CBS All Access
NFL on CBS is also available on a variety of connected devices through CBS All Access, CBS.com, or the CBS app (iPhone or Android) through your TV provider. Compatible devices include all iOS options (including iPhones and iPads), all Android options (including phones and tablets), Apple TV, Google Chromecast, FireTV, PS4, Roku, Xbox, and more.
More NFL coverage is also be available on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app, and CBS Sports HQ, the 24/7 streaming sports news network available to CBS All Access subscribers.
How to watch the NFC Championship
Game: Packers at 49ers
Date: Sunday, Jan. 19
Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
Location: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California)
TV: FOX
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
FuboTV can be streamed live on any device: desktop, iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Android TV and Samsung Smart TV among others.
You can find scheduling info and more about Super Bowl LIV right here.
