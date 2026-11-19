The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts kick off Week 11 in the NFL on Thursday Night Football. The Colts stole the first matchup vs. Houston this season in Week 3, 19-17, but have lost five out of their last six games to fall to 3-7. As for the Texans, their playoff hopes are also dwindling at 3-6.

Injuries are once again a major factor heading into Thursday night. Both of the Texans' top two running backs, Woody Marks and David Montgomery, are listed on the Week 11 injury report, and both have different outlooks.

Marks has officially been ruled out for this week after he suffered a concussion against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. He's the Texans' leading rusher this season, with 391 yards and two touchdowns over nine games. Marks did not practice at all this week, and he was expected to miss this matchup, given that it comes on a short week. We'll see if he can clear concussion protocol for Houston's Week 12 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens next Sunday.

As for Montgomery, he is set to play in his first game since Week 5 back on Oct. 11. He was listed as a full participant in practice all week with his groin injury, and carries no game designation into Thursday. The former Lion has rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns this season. He had a productive season opener against the Buffalo Bills, rushing for 60 yards and two touchdowns and catching three passes for 19 yards and another touchdown, but his production fell off a cliff by Week 2.

Now, Montgomery has a chance to rebound against a flailing opponent that boasts the fourth-worst run defense in the NFL, allowing 131.1 rushing yards per game. He will likely share duties with Emari Demercado, who rushed for 16 yards on seven carries against Cleveland four days ago.

The Colts also have a few notable names on their final injury report, including cornerbacks Charvarius Ward and Sauce Gardner. Ward has already been ruled out with a knee injury, while Gardner is questionable with a calf injury despite missing all of practice.

Let's take a look at the final injury reports for both teams.

Colts injury report

Texans injury report