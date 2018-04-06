Arian Foster invites Texans owner Bob McNair onto his podcast for a 'civil discourse'
The odds that McNair accepts, however, are next to zero
Amid a controversy regarding Bob McNair's intentions behind using the expression "inmates running the prison" and his subsequent apology -- followed by regret for that apology -- former Texans running back (and perhaps the most well-recognized Texan outside of Andre Johnson) Arian Foster has invited McNair onto his podcast for what Foster called a "civil discourse."
Foster's podcast "Now What?" has gone on for 23 episodes so far, first airing in early November 2017. He's had guests such as DeAndre Hopkins, Jemele Hill, Snoop Dogg and Donte Stallworth.
The odds of McNair accepting this invitation are next to zero, mind you. With the owners involved in a collusion grievance regarding Colin Kaepernick and McNair's penchant for saying regrettable things, the format of the show likely wouldn't suit him.
Foster's content is about what you would expect from him if you followed him throughout his career. He's extremely inquisitive, and he likes to have guests on with controversial views so that they can explain the rationale behind those views (listen to the Clay Travis episode if you want an example, Foster prefers to let his guests talk).
In his seven years with the Texans, Foster had 1,454 carries for for 6,472 yards and 54 touchdowns. He hung up the cleats after one year with the Dolphins in which he played four games and got 22 carries.
-
Norman comes to Dez's defense
Dez has come under fire this offseason but his rival appears to have his back
-
NFL Draft: Browns take Darnold at No. 1
The NFL Draft is just a few weeks away and here are some fearless predictions, including a...
-
Bears Big Board: Quenton Nelson first
Who should the Bears draft in the first round? We investigate by providing our version of their...
-
NFL free agency: Team by team tracker
Keep up with the latest moves in free agency as teams try to build a Super Bowl contender
-
Patriots reportedly sign Jordan Matthews
Matthews, a former second-round pick of the Eagles, is hanging around in the AFC East
-
NFL names 22 prospects attending draft
Baker Mayfield and Quenton Nelson, however, will not be attending the draft