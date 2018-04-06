Arian Foster invites Texans owner Bob McNair onto his podcast for a 'civil discourse'

Amid a controversy regarding Bob McNair's intentions behind using the expression "inmates running the prison" and his subsequent apology -- followed by regret for that apology -- former Texans running back (and perhaps the most well-recognized Texan outside of Andre Johnson) Arian Foster has invited McNair onto his podcast for what Foster called a "civil discourse."

Foster's podcast "Now What?" has gone on for 23 episodes so far, first airing in early November 2017. He's had guests such as DeAndre Hopkins, Jemele Hill, Snoop Dogg and Donte Stallworth.

@HoustonTexans formal invite for bob mcnair to come on my podcast to have a civil discourse about all. think the fans, him and myself can benefit from it. — feeno (@ArianFoster) April 5, 2018

The odds of McNair accepting this invitation are next to zero, mind you. With the owners involved in a collusion grievance regarding Colin Kaepernick and McNair's penchant for saying regrettable things, the format of the show likely wouldn't suit him.

Foster's content is about what you would expect from him if you followed him throughout his career. He's extremely inquisitive, and he likes to have guests on with controversial views so that they can explain the rationale behind those views (listen to the Clay Travis episode if you want an example, Foster prefers to let his guests talk).

In his seven years with the Texans, Foster had 1,454 carries for for 6,472 yards and 54 touchdowns. He hung up the cleats after one year with the Dolphins in which he played four games and got 22 carries.