The Arizona Cardinals will be without their top wide receiver for at least one game as coach Jonathan Gannon revealed Wednesday that Marvin Harrison Jr. had surgery for appendicitis on Monday night.

Gannon was asked if Harrison would miss just Sunday's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. He replied saying, "We'll see."

Harrison is Arizona's leading wide receiver this season with 34 receptions for 525 yards and four touchdowns. Two weeks ago, Harrison caught a career-high seven passes for 96 yards and a touchdown in the 27-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. He then caught another touchdown in the loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday to go with 33 yards on three receptions.

Harrison is not the only wide receiver that will miss this week, as Zay Jones tore his Achilles vs. Seattle. Simi Fehoko also injured his wrist. That leaves just three healthy wide receivers for quarterback Jacoby Brissett -- Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch and Xavier Weaver -- for the matchup with the 49ers. The Cardinals are three-point home underdogs, per FanDuel.

Arizona's offense has looked better since Gannon made the switch from Kyler Murray to Brissett. The veteran quarterback has thrown for at least 250 yards and two touchdowns in all four of his starts, and is averaging 4.2 points per game more than the offense did with Murray under center. However, there's no getting around the fact that the Cardinals have lost six out of their past seven games since starting the season 2-0.