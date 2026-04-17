Arizona Cardinals NFL Draft primer: Power ranking, needs, mock projection
Where Arizona stands in CBS Sports' draft power rankings, what it needs and how it should approach a critical top-five pick
The NFL Draft is where contenders are built, and for the Arizona Cardinals, this year is about finding direction. With a high pick and a roster still in transition, Arizona enters the 2026 draft with plenty of options but no clear identity.
That makes this draft critical. The Cardinals need foundational talent on both sides of the ball and can't afford to miss at the top.
Here's how Arizona stacks up, what it means and how it should approach the first round.
Where Cardinals sit in draft power ranking: No. 7 (6.70)
Based on CBS Sports power rankings for all 32 teams in NFL Draft
|Category
|Score
|What it means
|Draft capital
|7.5
|Multiple early picks provide flexibility
|Front office DNA
|2
|More conservative approach
|Roster urgency
|9
|Coming off a franchise-worst season
Arizona Cardinals team needs
- Defensive front
- Offensive line
- Playmakers
What the Cardinals should do
Pick No. 3: Stay put
Take the best defender or offensive lineman and begin building a foundation.
What every team should do in Round 1
Latest CBS Sports mock draft projection
Based on Mike Renner's most recent 2026 mock draft
Round 1, Pick 3: Arvell Reese, EDGE, Ohio State
A high-upside defender with elite physical traits and long-term potential.