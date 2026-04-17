The NFL Draft is where contenders are built, and for the Arizona Cardinals, this year is about finding direction. With a high pick and a roster still in transition, Arizona enters the 2026 draft with plenty of options but no clear identity.

That makes this draft critical. The Cardinals need foundational talent on both sides of the ball and can't afford to miss at the top.

Here's how Arizona stacks up, what it means and how it should approach the first round.

Where Cardinals sit in draft power ranking: No. 7 (6.70)

Based on CBS Sports power rankings for all 32 teams in NFL Draft

Category Score What it means Draft capital 7.5 Multiple early picks provide flexibility Front office DNA 2 More conservative approach Roster urgency 9 Coming off a franchise-worst season

Arizona Cardinals team needs

Defensive front

Offensive line

Playmakers

What the Cardinals should do

Pick No. 3: Stay put

Take the best defender or offensive lineman and begin building a foundation.

What every team should do in Round 1

Latest CBS Sports mock draft projection

Based on Mike Renner's most recent 2026 mock draft

Round 1, Pick 3: Arvell Reese, EDGE, Ohio State

A high-upside defender with elite physical traits and long-term potential.