Who's Playing

Dallas Cowboys @ Arizona Cardinals

Current Records: Dallas 2-0, Arizona 0-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Dallas Cowboys will head out on the road to face off against the Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. The Cowboys should still be riding high after a big win, while the Cardinals will be looking to get back into the win column.

Last Sunday, everything went the Cowboys' way against the Jets as they made off with a 30-10 win.

QB Dak Prescott looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 255 yards and two touchdowns. Prescott wound up with a passer rating of 112.2. The Cowboys also got help from WR CeeDee Lamb who showed off his sure hands for 143 receiving yards.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, who contributed 16 in total. All those points came courtesy of K Brandon Aubrey: he added 15 points with five field goals, and another with a PAT kick. His longest was a 55-yard strike in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Arizona recently, and their game on Sunday only extended their losing streak to nine. They fell just short of the Giants by a score of 31-28.

The Cardinals' loss came about despite a quality game from QB Joshua Dobbs, who threw for 228 yards and a touchdown, and also rushed for 41 yards and a touchdown. The team also got some help courtesy of RB James Conner, who rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown.

Looking ahead, the Cowboys shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 12 points. They finished last season with a 10-7 record against the spread.

Dallas ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 9-3 when favored last season. Cowboys fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every match netted those bettors $1,560.90. On the other hand, the Cardinals were 3-11 as the underdog last season.

Odds

Dallas is a big 12-point favorite against Arizona, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 43.5 points.



Series History

Arizona has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Dallas.