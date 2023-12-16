Who's Playing

San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals

Current Records: San Francisco 10-3, Arizona 3-10

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The 49ers will be playing the full four quarters on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will head out on the road to face off against the Arizona Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium. The 49ers will be looking to extend their current five-game winning streak.

Last Sunday, the 49ers were able to grind out a solid win over the Seahawks, taking the game 28-16. The over/under was set at 44.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The 49ers got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Brock Purdy out in front who threw for 368 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 13.6 yards per attempt. Those 368 passing yards set a new season-high mark for Purdy. The team also got some help courtesy of Deebo Samuel, who gained 150 total yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Arizona gave up the first points last Sunday, but they didn't let that get them down. They took down the Steelers 24-10. That looming 24-10 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Arizona yet this season.

The Cardinals can attribute much of their success to Trey McBride, who picked up 89 receiving yards and a touchdown, and James Conner, who rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns. That's the first time this season that Conner punched in two or more rushing touchdowns.

San Francisco's win bumped their record up to 10-3. As for Arizona, their victory ended a nine-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 3-10.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday's matchup: The 49ers have been on an offensive roll this season, having averaged 402.3 total yards per game (they're ranked second in total yards per game overall). It's a different story for the Cardinals, though, as they've been averaging only 296.3 total yards per game. Will the 49ers be able to march up the field at their leisure again, or will the Cardinals flip the script?

Odds

San Francisco is a big 13.5-point favorite against Arizona, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 48 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Francisco has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Arizona.