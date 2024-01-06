Who's Playing

Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals

Current Records: Seattle 8-8, Arizona 4-12

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Seattle Seahawks will head out on the road to face off against the Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals do have the home-field advantage, but the Seahawks are expected to win by 2.5 points.

The point spread may have favored Seattle last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell 30-23 to the Steelers.

The Seahawks' loss came about despite a quality game from Geno Smith, who threw for 290 yards and a touchdown.

Even though they lost, the Seahawks found their momentum and kept it and finished the game with 7.5 yards per play. That's the most yards per play they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Arizona scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They snuck past the Eagles with a 35-31 win. Arizona's win was a heroic effort that saw the team overcome a 11.5 points disadvantage in the spread.

The Cardinals got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was James Conner out in front who rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown, and also caught a touchdown. Those 128 rushing yards set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Kyler Murray, who threw for 232 yards and three touchdowns while completing 80.6% of his passes.

The Cardinals were down by three with only two minutes and 33 seconds left when they drove 96 yards for the winning score. Conner punched in the touchdown from 2 yards out.

Seattle's loss dropped their record down to 8-8. As for Arizona, their win bumped their record up to 4-12.

Odds

Seattle is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Arizona, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 47.5 points.

Series History

Seattle has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Arizona.