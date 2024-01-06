Who's Playing
Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals
Current Records: Seattle 8-8, Arizona 4-12
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona
- TV: FOX
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Seattle Seahawks will head out on the road to face off against the Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals do have the home-field advantage, but the Seahawks are expected to win by 2.5 points.
The point spread may have favored Seattle last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell 30-23 to the Steelers.
The Seahawks' loss came about despite a quality game from Geno Smith, who threw for 290 yards and a touchdown.
Even though they lost, the Seahawks found their momentum and kept it and finished the game with 7.5 yards per play. That's the most yards per play they've managed all season.
Meanwhile, Arizona scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They snuck past the Eagles with a 35-31 win. Arizona's win was a heroic effort that saw the team overcome a 11.5 points disadvantage in the spread.
The Cardinals got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was James Conner out in front who rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown, and also caught a touchdown. Those 128 rushing yards set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Kyler Murray, who threw for 232 yards and three touchdowns while completing 80.6% of his passes.
The Cardinals were down by three with only two minutes and 33 seconds left when they drove 96 yards for the winning score. Conner punched in the touchdown from 2 yards out.
Seattle's loss dropped their record down to 8-8. As for Arizona, their win bumped their record up to 4-12.
Odds
Seattle is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Arizona, according to the latest NFL odds.
The over/under is set at 47.5 points.
Series History
Seattle has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Arizona.
- Oct 22, 2023 - Seattle 20 vs. Arizona 10
- Nov 06, 2022 - Seattle 31 vs. Arizona 21
- Oct 16, 2022 - Seattle 19 vs. Arizona 9
- Jan 09, 2022 - Seattle 38 vs. Arizona 30
- Nov 21, 2021 - Arizona 23 vs. Seattle 13
- Nov 19, 2020 - Seattle 28 vs. Arizona 21
- Oct 25, 2020 - Arizona 37 vs. Seattle 34
- Dec 22, 2019 - Arizona 27 vs. Seattle 13
- Sep 29, 2019 - Seattle 27 vs. Arizona 10
- Dec 30, 2018 - Seattle 27 vs. Arizona 24