Arizona, New Orleans awarded Super Bowls in 2023 and 2024; next six years are set

It's official: the NFL voted on Wednesday and Arizona will host Super Bowl LVII in 2023 while New Orleans will host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024.

Super Bowl LVII will be played in Glendale, Arizona, at the University of Phoenix Stadium, which was also the site of Super Bowl XLIX, in February 2015, when the Patriots outlasted the Seahawks. Super Bowl LVIII will be played in New Orleans, Louisiana, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, which lasted hosted Super Bowl XLVII, when the Ravens beat the 49ers in February 2013.

With Wednesday's announcement, the next six Super Bowl sites have been decided:

2019: Super Bowl LIII will be in Atlanta



2020: Super Bowl LIV will be in Miami Gardens, Florida.



2021: Super Bowl LV will in Tampa, Florida



2022: Super Bowl LVI will be in Los Angeles



2023: Super Bowl LVII will be in Glendale, Arizona



2024: Super Bowl LVIII will be in New Orleans



Looking to 2025 and beyond, Pro Football Talk reports that the NFL is "likely" going to let Las Vegas host either Super Bowl LIX (2025) or Super Bowl LX (2026).

The bidding process for future Super Bowls underwent a slight change this year; now, the league picks one city and offers it the game. In the past, multiple cities bid for the right to host the Super Bowl. According to Raiders owner Mark Davis, the new process favors Las Vegas.

"You know the change in the process for the Super Bowl, so it's not as much a competition as it is going to be a strategic decision making," Davis said. "But I think with the results of the sales of the stadium and as positive as they are up to this point, I think it will be a slam dunk when it comes time for us to put in a proposal for it or get into that process."

The Vikings' U.S. Bank Stadium was the site of the most recent Super Bowl.