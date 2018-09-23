Arizona vs. Chicago: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Cardinals vs. Bears football game
Who's Playing
Arizona Cardinals (home) vs. Chicago Bears (away)
Current records: Arizona 0-2; Chicago 1-1
What to Know
On Sunday Chicago take on Arizona at 4:25 p.m. Chicago have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
Chicago had a rough outing against Green Bay two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Chicago took their contest against Seattle last week 24-17. No one put up better numbers for Chicago than Mitchell Trubisky, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 200 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Arizona suffered a grim 0-34 defeat to the Rams. Arizona were down by 0-27 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Chicago's victory lifted them to 1-1 while Arizona's defeat dropped them down to 0-2. The Chicago defense got after the quarterback against Seattle to the tune of 6 sacks, so Arizona's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the match.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Stadium, Arizona
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Bears are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Cardinals.
Last season, Arizona were 6-9-1 against the spread. As for Chicago, they were 6-6-4 against the spread
Series History
Arizona won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2015 - Chicago Bears 23 vs. Arizona Cardinals 48
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cowboys vs. Seahawks odds, best picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of the Seahawks and Cowboys
-
Updates: Josh Allen carving up Vikings
All of the best highlights from Week 3 are right here
-
Report: Steelers willing to trade Bell
Bell has skipped Pittsburgh's first two games and it's unclear when, if ever, he plans to show...
-
NFL DFS: Best SNF DraftKings lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and FanDuel...
-
Mahomes' ridiculous arm, bright future
Kansas City has itself a gunslinger and we should all sit back and watch
-
The Bills get an 'F' in geography
Someone in Minnesota might want to give the Bills a geography lesson