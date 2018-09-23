Arizona vs. Chicago Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Cardinals vs. Bears football game
On Sunday, Chicago takes on Arizona at 4:25 p.m. Chicago have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
Chicago had a rough outing against Green Bay two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Chicago took their contest against Seattle last week 24-17. No one put up better numbers for Chicago than Mitchell Trubisky, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 200 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Arizona suffered a grim 0-34 defeat to the Rams. Arizona were down by 0-27 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Chicago's victory lifted them to 1-1 while Arizona's defeat dropped them down to 0-2. The Chicago defense got after the quarterback against Seattle to the tune of 6 sacks, so Arizona's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the match.
