Arizona vs. Chicago Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

On Sunday, Chicago takes on Arizona at 4:25 p.m. Chicago have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

Chicago had a rough outing against Green Bay two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Chicago took their contest against Seattle last week 24-17. No one put up better numbers for Chicago than Mitchell Trubisky, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 200 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Arizona suffered a grim 0-34 defeat to the Rams. Arizona were down by 0-27 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Chicago's victory lifted them to 1-1 while Arizona's defeat dropped them down to 0-2. The Chicago defense got after the quarterback against Seattle to the tune of 6 sacks, so Arizona's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the match.

