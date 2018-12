Arizona vs. Detroit: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Halftime Recap

Detroit and Arizona have showed up to the matchup, but their offenses sure haven't. A win is still up for grabs for either squad at halftime, but Detroit are up 3-0. Theo Riddick has led the way so far for them, as he has picked up 29 yards on the ground on 5 carries.

Game Preview

After two games on the road, Arizona is heading back home. They will square off against Detroit at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. Arizona aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Arizona have had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They skirted past Green Bay 20-17. The success represented a nice turnaround for Arizona, who in their last game suffered a tough 10-45 defeat.

Meanwhile, Detroit came up short against the Rams last Sunday, falling 16-30. This makes it the second loss in a row for Detroit.

Arizona's victory lifted them to 3-9 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to 4-8. Last week Arizona relied heavily on Chase Edmonds, who rushed for 53 yards and 2 touchdowns on 5 carries. It will be up to Detroit's defense to limit his damage.