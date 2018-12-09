Arizona vs. Detroit: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Cardinals vs. Lions football game
Halftime Recap
Detroit and Arizona have showed up to the matchup, but their offenses sure haven't. A win is still up for grabs for either squad at halftime, but Detroit are up 3-0. Theo Riddick has led the way so far for them, as he has picked up 29 yards on the ground on 5 carries.
Game Preview
After two games on the road, Arizona is heading back home. They will square off against Detroit at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. Arizona aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
Arizona have had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They skirted past Green Bay 20-17. The success represented a nice turnaround for Arizona, who in their last game suffered a tough 10-45 defeat.
Meanwhile, Detroit came up short against the Rams last Sunday, falling 16-30. This makes it the second loss in a row for Detroit.
Arizona's victory lifted them to 3-9 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to 4-8. Last week Arizona relied heavily on Chase Edmonds, who rushed for 53 yards and 2 touchdowns on 5 carries. It will be up to Detroit's defense to limit his damage.
