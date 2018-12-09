Arizona vs. Detroit updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

After two games on the road, Arizona is heading back home. They will square off against Detroit at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. Arizona isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Arizona has had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They skirted past Green Bay 20-17. The success represented a nice turnaround for Arizona, who in their last game suffered a tough 45-10 defeat.

Meanwhile, Detroit came up short against the Rams last Sunday, falling 30-16. This makes it the second loss in a row for Detroit.

Arizona's victory lifted them to 3-9 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to 4-8. Last week Arizona relied heavily on Chase Edmonds, who rushed for 53 yards and 2 touchdowns on 5 carries. It will be up to Detroit's defense to limit his damage.