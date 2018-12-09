Arizona vs. Detroit updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

Live scores, highlights and updates from the Cardinals vs. Lions football game

After two games on the road, Arizona is heading back home. They will square off against Detroit at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. Arizona isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Arizona has had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They skirted past Green Bay 20-17. The success represented a nice turnaround for Arizona, who in their last game suffered a tough 45-10 defeat.

Meanwhile, Detroit came up short against the Rams last Sunday, falling 30-16. This makes it the second loss in a row for Detroit.

Arizona's victory lifted them to 3-9 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to 4-8. Last week Arizona relied heavily on Chase Edmonds, who rushed for 53 yards and 2 touchdowns on 5 carries. It will be up to Detroit's defense to limit his damage.

