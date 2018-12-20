Arizona vs. L.A. Rams: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Cardinals vs. Rams football game
Who's Playing
Arizona Cardinals (home) vs. Los Angeles Rams (away)
Current records: Arizona 3-11; L.A. Rams 11-3
What to Know
Arizona will take on the Rams at home at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday. Given that the teams both suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
Arizona suffered a grim 14-40 defeat to Atlanta last week. Arizona got a solid performance out of David Johnson, who caught 3 passes for 68 yards and picked up 33 yards on the ground on 11 carries; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up at halftime, but the Rams weren't quite Philadelphia's equal in the second half when they met. The Rams took a 23-30 hit to the loss column at the hands of Philadelphia. The over/under? 53. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
Arizona are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in the past two games.
Arizona found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 0-34 punch to the gut against the Rams when the two teams last met. Maybe Arizona will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the match and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Stadium, Arizona
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Rams are a big 14 point favorite against the Cardinals.
This season, Arizona are 5-7-2 against the spread. As for L.A. Rams, they are 5-7-2 against the spread
Over/Under: 44.5
Series History
L.A. Rams have won 5 out of their last 7 games against Arizona.
- 2018 - Los Angeles Rams 34 vs. Arizona Cardinals 0
- 2017 - Arizona Cardinals 16 vs. Los Angeles Rams 32
- 2017 - Los Angeles Rams 33 vs. Arizona Cardinals 0
- 2016 - Los Angeles Rams 6 vs. Arizona Cardinals 44
- 2016 - Arizona Cardinals 13 vs. Los Angeles Rams 17
- 2015 - Los Angeles Rams 3 vs. Arizona Cardinals 27
- 2015 - Arizona Cardinals 22 vs. Los Angeles Rams 24
