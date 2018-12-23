Arizona vs. L.A. Rams live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Cardinals vs. Rams football game
Who's Playing
Arizona Cardinals (home) vs. Los Angeles Rams (away)
Current records: Arizona 3-11; L.A. Rams 11-3
What to Know
The Rams will take on Arizona in a holiday battle on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. The Rams don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 14-point advantage in the spread.
It was all tied up at halftime, but the Rams weren't quite Philadelphia's equal in the second half when they met last week. The Rams took a 23-30 hit to the loss column at the hands of Philadelphia. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for the Rams to swallow was that the Rams had been favored by 13.5 points coming into the match.
Meanwhile, Arizona found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 14-40 punch to the gut against Atlanta. Arizona were down by 7-33 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
The matchup looks promising for the Rams, who are favored by a full 14 points. They have failed bettors in their past two games, so bettors better beware.
The Rams took their game against Arizona the last time the two teams met by a conclusive 34-0 score. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Rams since the squad won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Stadium, Arizona
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $46.33
Prediction
The Rams are a big 14 point favorite against the Cardinals.
This season, Arizona are 5-7-2 against the spread. As for L.A. Rams, they are 5-7-2 against the spread
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
L.A. Rams have won 5 out of their last 7 games against Arizona.
- 2018 - Los Angeles Rams 34 vs. Arizona Cardinals 0
- 2017 - Arizona Cardinals 16 vs. Los Angeles Rams 32
- 2017 - Los Angeles Rams 33 vs. Arizona Cardinals 0
- 2016 - Los Angeles Rams 6 vs. Arizona Cardinals 44
- 2016 - Arizona Cardinals 13 vs. Los Angeles Rams 17
- 2015 - Los Angeles Rams 3 vs. Arizona Cardinals 27
- 2015 - Arizona Cardinals 22 vs. Los Angeles Rams 24
