Arizona vs. L.A. Rams Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Cardinals vs. Rams football game
Arizona will take on the Rams at home at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday. Given that the teams both suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
Arizona suffered a grim 14-40 defeat to Atlanta last week. Arizona got a solid performance out of David Johnson, who caught 3 passes for 68 yards and picked up 33 yards on the ground on 11 carries; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up at halftime, but the Rams weren't quite Philadelphia's equal in the second half when they met. The Rams took a 23-30 hit to the loss column at the hands of Philadelphia. The over/under? 53. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
Arizona are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in the past two games.
Arizona found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 0-34 punch to the gut against the Rams when the two teams last met. Maybe Arizona will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the match and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
Watch This Game Live
