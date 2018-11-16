Arizona vs. Oakland live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Cardinals vs. Raiders football game
Who's Playing
Arizona Cardinals (home) vs. Oakland Raiders (away)
Current records: Arizona 2-7; Oakland 1-8
What to Know
Arizona will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Oakland at 4:05 p.m. Arizona are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point point margin of victory.
Arizona came up short against Kansas City last week, falling 14-26. Arizona got a solid performance out of David Johnson, who picked up 98 yards on the ground on 21 carries and caught 7 passes for 85 yards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, if Oakland were expecting to get some payback for the 10-26 defeat against the Chargers the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. Oakland fell to the Chargers 6-20. Oakland's loss continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it five losses in a row.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Oakland's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Arizona defensive front that amassed five sacks against Kansas City, so we'll see if they are up to the task.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Stadium, Arizona
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Cardinals are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Raiders.
This season, Arizona are 4-3-2 against the spread. As for Oakland, they are 1-7-1 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
