Arizona vs. Oakland updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

Halftime Recap

We've seen some fireworks two quarters in as Oakland and Arizona have combined for 28. Oakland and Arizona are all tied up at 14-14. Oakland already have more points in this matchup than they finished with last Sunday.

Oakland have the opportunity to put an end to a five-game dry spell. Of course, they will have to fight to make this dream a reality. We'll see if things pan out for them.

Game Preview

Arizona will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Oakland at 5:05 p.m. Arizona are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point point margin of victory.

Arizona came up short against Kansas City last week, falling 14-26. Arizona got a solid performance out of David Johnson, who picked up 98 yards on the ground on 21 carries and caught 7 passes for 85 yards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, if Oakland were expecting to get some payback for the 10-26 defeat against the Chargers the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. Oakland fell to the Chargers 6-20. Oakland's loss continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it five losses in a row.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Oakland's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Arizona defensive front that amassed five sacks against Kansas City, so we'll see if they are up to the task.

