Arizona vs. San Francisco: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Arizona Cardinals (home) vs. San Francisco 49ers (away)

Current records: Arizona 1-6; San Francisco 1-6

What to Know

San Francisco will square off against Arizona at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Things haven't been easy for San Francisco, and their game last Sunday only extended their streak of losses to five. They proved to be too much for the Rams, winning handily 10-39. San Francisco's defeat came about despite a quality game from George Kittle, who caught 5passes for 98 yards and 1 touchdown.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Arizona lost to Denver, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 10-45. Arizona were in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 3-35.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Both of these teams made a habit out of coughing up the ball last game, so whoever can hold on the rock might walk away a winner.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday at 4:25 PM ET Where: State Farm Stadium, Arizona

State Farm Stadium, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.50

Prediction

The 49ers are a slight 1.5 point favorite against the Cardinals.

This season, Arizona are 2-3-2 against the spread. As for San Francisco, they are 2-5-0 against the spread

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out as a pick 'em.

Series History

Arizona have won all of the games they've played against San Francisco in the last 4 years.