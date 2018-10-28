Arizona vs. San Francisco: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Cardinals vs. 49ers football game
Who's Playing
Arizona Cardinals (home) vs. San Francisco 49ers (away)
Current records: Arizona 1-6; San Francisco 1-6
What to Know
San Francisco will square off against Arizona at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
Things haven't been easy for San Francisco, and their game last Sunday only extended their streak of losses to five. They proved to be too much for the Rams, winning handily 10-39. San Francisco's defeat came about despite a quality game from George Kittle, who caught 5passes for 98 yards and 1 touchdown.
Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Arizona lost to Denver, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 10-45. Arizona were in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 3-35.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Both of these teams made a habit out of coughing up the ball last game, so whoever can hold on the rock might walk away a winner.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Stadium, Arizona
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.50
Prediction
The 49ers are a slight 1.5 point favorite against the Cardinals.
This season, Arizona are 2-3-2 against the spread. As for San Francisco, they are 2-5-0 against the spread
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out as a pick 'em.
Series History
Arizona have won all of the games they've played against San Francisco in the last 4 years.
- 2018 - San Francisco 49ers 18 vs. Arizona Cardinals 28
- 2017 - San Francisco 49ers 10 vs. Arizona Cardinals 20
- 2017 - Arizona Cardinals 18 vs. San Francisco 49ers 15
- 2016 - Arizona Cardinals 23 vs. San Francisco 49ers 20
- 2016 - San Francisco 49ers 21 vs. Arizona Cardinals 33
- 2015 - San Francisco 49ers 13 vs. Arizona Cardinals 19
- 2015 - Arizona Cardinals 47 vs. San Francisco 49ers 7
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Week 8 NFL survivor, knockout picks
National sports writer Mike Tierney tells you who to pick in your Week 8 football survivor...
-
Saints vs. Vikings odds, SNF picks, bets
Our advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Saints vs. Vikings game 10,000 times
-
Jags brawlers apparently not benched
Barry Church, DJ Hayden, Jarrod Wilson, and Ronnie Harrison were reportedly detained after...
-
D-Jax wants out of Tampa
Jackson has been a disappointment in Tampa and has been working behind Chris Godwin lately
-
Best Bets: Chiefs, Steelers roll at home
The Broncos and Browns shouldn't scare good teams playing at home, but can the Packers hang...
-
Week 8 Best Bets: Trust Raiders, Browns
Plus more of Will Brinson's best bets for Week 8