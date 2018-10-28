Arizona vs. San Francisco: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Live scores, highlights and updates from the Cardinals vs. 49ers football game

San Francisco will square off against Arizona at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Things haven't been easy for San Francisco, and their match last Sunday only extended their streak of losses to five. They suffered a grim 39-10 defeat to the Rams last Sunday. A silver lining for San Francisco was the play of George Kittle, who caught passes for 98 yards and 1 touchdown.

Meanwhile, Arizona took a serious blow against Denver, falling 45-10. Arizona was in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 35-3.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Both of these teams made a habit out of coughing up the ball last game, so whoever can hold on the rock might walk away the winner.

