Arizona vs. San Francisco: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Cardinals vs. 49ers football game
San Francisco will square off against Arizona at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
Things haven't been easy for San Francisco, and their match last Sunday only extended their streak of losses to five. They suffered a grim 39-10 defeat to the Rams last Sunday. A silver lining for San Francisco was the play of George Kittle, who caught passes for 98 yards and 1 touchdown.
Meanwhile, Arizona took a serious blow against Denver, falling 45-10. Arizona was in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 35-3.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Both of these teams made a habit out of coughing up the ball last game, so whoever can hold on the rock might walk away the winner.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Jameis Winston benched after meltdown
Winston has thrown 10 interceptions in only four appearances this season
-
SNF: Saints vs. Vikings odds, best picks
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of Mike Zimmer and the Vikings
-
Vikings vs. Saints stats to know
Everything you need to know about the rematch of one of the NFL's best playoff games ever
-
Updates: Hunt hurdles defender for TD
All of the best highlights from Week 8 are right here
-
Here are all your NFL picks for Week 8
Wondering which NFL teams are going to win in Week 8? You've come to the right place to find...
-
NFL SNF DFS: Top DraftKings lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and FanDuel...