Arizona vs. Seattle Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Cardinals vs. Seahawks football game
Seattle will challenge Arizona on the road at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday. Seattle is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.
Seattle had a rough outing against Chicago two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Seattle took their match against Dallas in their match last week 24-13. No one put up better numbers for Seattle than Russell Wilson, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 192 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Arizona was close but not close enough as they fell 16-14 to Chicago.
Seattle's win lifted them to 1-2 while Arizona's defeat dropped them down to 0-3. The Seattle defense got after the quarterback against Dallas to the tune of five sacks, so Arizona's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the contest.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Updates: Ridley stays hot for Falcons
All of the best highlights from Week 4 are right here
-
Bucs QB Fitzpatrick benched for Winston
The Buccaneers have no answer for Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears
-
Tyler Eifert suffers gruesome leg injury
Eifert has been plagued by injuries throughout his career
-
Browns vs. Raiders odds, picks, bets
Mike Tierney is dialed into the pulse of the Raiders and Browns
-
NFL DFS: SNF DraftKings lineup, Week 4
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and FanDuel...
-
NFL Week 4 expert picks, top parlay
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for Week 4