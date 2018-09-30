Arizona vs. Seattle Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Seattle will challenge Arizona on the road at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday. Seattle is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.

Seattle had a rough outing against Chicago two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Seattle took their match against Dallas in their match last week 24-13. No one put up better numbers for Seattle than Russell Wilson, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 192 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Arizona was close but not close enough as they fell 16-14 to Chicago.

Seattle's win lifted them to 1-2 while Arizona's defeat dropped them down to 0-3. The Seattle defense got after the quarterback against Dallas to the tune of five sacks, so Arizona's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the contest.