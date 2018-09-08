Arizona vs. Washington updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

Live scores, highlights and updates from the Arizona Cardinals vs. Washington Redskins football game

Last year was nothing to brag about for Arizona, so the squad is looking forward to a new start on Sunday. They will look to defend their home turf against Washington at 4:25 PM.

The game is expected to be a close one, with Arizona going off at just a 1.5 point favorite. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect, or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

Our Latest Stories