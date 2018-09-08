Arizona vs. Washington updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

Last year was nothing to brag about for Arizona, so the squad is looking forward to a new start on Sunday. They will look to defend their home turf against Washington at 4:25 PM.

The game is expected to be a close one, with Arizona going off at just a 1.5 point favorite. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect, or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.